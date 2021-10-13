Richmond Rolls Past Southern Lee 58-0

The Southern Lee Cavaliers took to the gridiron again Tuesday night in a makeup game from the postponement of the September 17th Sandhills 3A/4A conference opener, and found very little to be happy about going down to Richmond County 58-0 in Rockingham. After turning the Raiders away with a 3 and out on their first series of the game, the Cavs saw the Raiders score on a pass play, a running touchdown, and a return of a fumble for another score to build a 21-0 first quarter lead and eventually a 44-0 halftime advantage.

The Cavs offense continued to struggle against a solid and physical Richmond defense, finishing the first half with -28 yards rushing, no passing yards, and 3 turnovers. Despite being on the field most of the game, the Southern Lee defense played well at times, despite several Richmond County possessions starting in Cavalier territory. The Cavalier defense had 3 three and outs on the night and also saw Senior Jeremiah Freeman intercept a pass for his 3rd interception on the season.

Southern Lee managed just two first downs on the night, the first one coming on an 18-yard pass from Freshman Brett Tate-Blanks to Senior Joseph Cooner in the third quarter. Despite giving up 58 points, the Cavalier defense held Richmond County to 7 first downs on the evening.

The Cavaliers (0-4, 0-7) will have their bye on Friday, and will return to action on Friday, October 22nd at Union Pines. Richmond County (4-0, 7-1) will host Lee County on Saturday, Oct. 16th with an 11:00 am kickoff.

Southern Lee 0 0 0 0 0

Richmond 21 23 7 7 58

Scoring Summary

R – Taye Spencer 2 yd run (Billy West Kick)

R – Jd Lampley 12 yd fumble return (West Kick)

R – Kellan Hood 20 yd pass to Javares Stanback (West Kick)

R – Nasir Crumpton 1 yd run (West Kick)

R – Hood 15 yd run (West Kick)

R – Safety – snap on punt through end zone

R – Emoni McBride 24 yd pass to Cason Douglas (West Kick)

R – McBride 1 yd run (West Kick)

R – Frazion Steele 27 yd fumble return (West Kick)

Rushing

SL- Jorderion Hamilton 5-5; Trenton Johnson 2-2; Jaylen Johnson 1-0; Josh Stone 1- (-1); Christian Matthews 2-(-1); Mike Tate-Blanks 4-(-7); Brett Tate-Blanks 5-(-15); Totals 20-(-19).

R- Crumpton 9-65, 1TD; Hood 3-35, 1TD; Spencer 4-8, 1TD; Askins 2-8; Douglas 1-(-1); McBride 5-(-1), 1TD; Totals 24-114, 3 TD’s

Passing

SL – Brett Tate-Blanks 3-11, 19yds, 2 INT’s; Josh Stone 1-0; Jorderion Hamilton 1-0; Totals 3-13, 19 yds, 2 INT’s

R – Kellen Hood – 4-10, 60 yds 1 TD; Emoni McBride 1-2, 24 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT. Totals 5-12, 84 yds, 2 TD’s 2 INT.

Receiving

SL – Joseph Cooner 1-18; Jeremiah Freeman 1-4; Josh Stone 1-(-3); Totals 3-19.

R – Javares Stanback 2-62, 1TD; Cason Douglas 2-22, 1TD; Gabe Altman 1-1; Totals 5-84, 2 TD’s.

Southern Lee had 5 turnovers on the night, Richmond had 1

Southern Lee had 5 penalties compared to 8 for Richmond.