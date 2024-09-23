Richmond Tops Cavaliers 41-7 in Sandhills 3A/4A Action

Southern Lee opened Sandhills 3A/4A conference play by hosting Richmond County, and unfortunately, played too well a host falling to the Raiders 41-7 at Cletis B. Gore Stadium.

The Cavaliers offense struggled all night to move the ball against a big and fast Richmond defense totaling just ten yards rushing on the night. The lack of offense led to the Southern Lee defense spending much time on the field, which eventually just wore the Cavalier defense down. Senior Sheed Williams’ second quarter interception, his fourth in two games, stalled a Richmond drive deep in Southern Lee territory and extended the Cavalier defense streak of games forcing a turnover to 15.

Every time the Cavs offense was able to move the ball, penalties would back them up and the struggle to give Senior Quarterback Robbie Sims time was a constant all night. Trailing 41-0 late in the game, Southern Lee was able to put a drive together going 95 yards in four plays ending with a 72-yard touchdown pass from Sims to Senior Brett Blanks to avoid the shutout.

Southern Lee (2-2, 0-1) travels to Scotland County (2-3, 1-0) next Friday.

Richmond County 7 6 14 14 41

Southern Lee 0 0 0 7 7

Scoring Summary

R – Evan Hodges 26 yd run (Billy West kick)

R – Jordan Bostick 5 yd run (kick failed)

R – Bostick 8 yd run (West kick)

R – Dominic Tillman 32 yd pass to Chance Crowder (West kick)

R – Tillman 31 yd pass to Crowder (West kick)

R – Hodges 3 yd run (West kick)

SL – Robbie Sims 72 yd pass to Brett Blanks (Bryan McCollum kick)

Passing

R – 9-16, 142 yds, 2TD, 1 INT.

SL – Robbie Sims 8-19, 177 yds, 1TD

Rushing

R – 32-170, 4TD

SL – Robbie Sims 15-6; Johnnie Jones 5-4; TOTALS 20-10.

Receiving

R- 9-142, 2TD

SL – Brett Blanks 5-122, 1TD; Sheed Williams 2-55; Nasir Jones 1-10; TOTALS 8-177-1TD.

Richmond had 14 first downs to Southern Lee 10.

Each team had two turnovers.

Southern Lee had 11 penalties to Richmond’s 13.

Senior Wide Receiver Brett Blanks was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game.

Senior Linebacker Kamauri Davis was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.

The 72-yard touchdown pass from Robbie Sims to Brett Blanks was the Bubba’s Subs & Pizza Impact Play of the Game.

The Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coach Blanks Player of the Game will be announced next Tuesday on the Coach Blanks Show and posted on the wfjawwgpradio.com website.