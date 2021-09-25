Scotland Blanks Cavaliers 42-0 In Sandhills 3A/4A Matchup

Southern Lee Football returned to action after a two week quarantine with a senior night celebration at home, but all the happiness went back to Laurinburg as the Scotland County Scots took down the Cavaliers 42-0. Playing in their Sandhills 3A/4A conference opener, the Cavs played tough defense but was let down by poor special teams play that resulted in a touchdown and led to two others as they dropped their 4th straight game to start the season.

Southern Lee had two bad snaps on punts that set up the Scots deep in Cavalier territory, leading to two touchdown throws, and another bad punt snap went into the end zone and recovered by Scotland for a third touchdown. Scotland County took the opening kick and went 70 yards in 6 plays to jump out in front 7-0. They then recovered the ensuing onside kick, but an off-side penalty gave the Cavs the ball back. Southern Lee struggled to move the ball consistently against a tough and physical Scotland defense. The Cavs did manage to get into Scotland territory a few times in the game, but were turned away on 4th down plays each time.

The Cavs defense played solid for much of the night and picked off Scotland Quarterback, Carter Revelle, three times. Two by Jeremiah Freeman and one by Anthony Robinson. Freeman also made two stellar defensive plays, one on a 4th down play, to break up two long potential pass plays.

The Cavaliers (0-1, 0-4) travel next week to face Pinecrest (0-1, 3-2). Scotland County (2-0, 5-1) will host Union Pines.

Scotland County 7 21 14 0 42

South Johnston 0 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

SC – Izeem Graham 6yd pass from Revelle (Cole Kick)

SC – Cadyn Graves 11yd pass from Revelle (Cole Kick)

SC – Hunter Callahan recovered fumble in end zone (Cole Kick)

SC – Graham 17yd pass from Revelle (Cole Kick)

SC – Patrick Primus 45yd punt return (Cole Kick)

SC – Jatavious Mckayhan 20yd run (Cole Kick)

Rushing

SC- 27-138, 1 TD

SL – Anthony Robinson 10-27; Trenton Johnson 5-10; Jalin Scruggs 2-4; Josh Stone 11-1; Jorderion Hamilton 1-0; Totals 29-42.

Passing

SL – Stone 2-7, 12 yds, 1 INT

SC – Revelle 7-15, 122 yds, 3TD’s, 3

Receiving

SC – 7-15, 122 yds, 3 TD’s

SL – Robinson 2-12

Southern Lee had 2 turnovers to 4 for Scotland County.

Scotland County had 8 penalties including 3 personal foul calls, Southern Lee had 5 penalties.

Junior Anthony Robinson was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game for Southern Lee.