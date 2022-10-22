Scotland County Outruns Yellow Jackets 40-32 – Earns #1 3A Seed

Scotland running back Zay Jones had rushed for 531 yards through the first 8 games of the 2022 season, but exploded for 304 yards to outrace Lee County to a big Sandhills 3A/4A win by a 40-32 score. Lee County fell behind early and battled back throughout but couldn’t overcome the effort from Jones.

The win earns the Scots the top seed amongst the 3A schools for the playoffs as they knocked back the slow-starting Jackets with three consecutive 2nd quarter scores on the way to a 26-6 halftime lead. Lee’s lone score in the first half was a 7-yard run by Jo Jo Jennings.

Lee County scored first in the 2nd half on a 5-yard run by QB Mark Schlesinger to pull within 26-13, but Scotland scored at the end of a 10-play drive that took nearly 5 minutes off the clock to push the lead to 32-13. Lee County would score 3 times in the 4th quarter on a 10-yard run by Jennings, a 5-yard run by Schlesinger and a 2-yard run by Jermaine Banks. But sandwiched in between was a 76-yard score by Jones – to put the game out of reach.

Lee County leading rusher BJ Brown picked up 75 yards in the opening half on 14 carries. He had one carry in the 2nd half for 20 yards before leaving with injury and 95 yards on 15 carries. Mark Schlesinger was 19-29 passing for 251 yards and Kendall Morris had 10 catches for 153 yards to lead Lee County.

Lee County is now 6-3 overall and 2-3 in conference play. Lee County will host Southern Lee next Friday night at Paul Gay stadium in Sanford.

Scoring

Lee County 6 0 7 19 32

Scotland Co 7 20 6 8 40

Scoring Summary

SC – Primus 3 run (kick good)

LC – Jo Jo Jennings 3 run (kick failed)

SC – Jones 2 run (kick good)

SC – Jones 45 run (kick failed)

SC – Davis 57 pass from Revelle (conv failed)

LC – Schlesinger 5 run (Alonzo Hernandez kick)

SC – Revelle 7 run (conv failed)

LC – Jennings 10 run (Hernandez kick)

SC – Jones 76 run (2-pt conv good)

LC – Schlesinger 5 run (kick failed)

LC – Jermaine Banks 2 run (conv failed)

Rushing

LC – BJ Brown 15-95, Jo Jo Jennings 11-63, Mark Schlesinger 18-49, Jermaine Banks 1-2 Totals 45-209

SC – Jones 31-304, Primus 8-38, Bostic 1-4, Revelle 9-(-5) Totals 49-341

Passing

LC – Mark Schlesinger 19-29-251

SC – Revelle 4-7-141

Receiving

LC – Kendall Morris 10-153, Jayden Hill 5-62, BJ Brown 2-8, Anthony Battle 1-13, Jo Jo Jennings 1-15 Totals 19-251

SC – Totals 4-141