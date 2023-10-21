Scotland, Jones Run Past Lee County 56-21 in Sandhills 3A/4A Action

Scotland County Tailback Zay Jones rushed for 260 yards and Scotland pulled away from a 21-21 tie to rout Lee County by a 56-21 score in Sandhills 3A/4A conference action. Jones broke free on the game’s 2nd play for a 74-yard score and never slowed down as Scotland scored on 8 of 10 possessions on the night. Lee County kept pace until the final minute of the 1st half, when Scotland scored to take a 28-21 lead at the break.

Lee County was unable to move the ball on the first possession of the 2nd half, and Scotland blocked the Yellow Jacket punt and scored quickly for a 35-21 lead. Lee County mounted a nice drive on the next possession and eventually turned the ball over on downs at the Scotland 7-yard line and Scotland never looked back. Scotland County ended the game with 382 yards on the ground and 530 yards of total offense as the Jacket defense couldn’t figure a way to contain Jones.

Lee County finished with 261 yards of offense in the opening half, but Scotland shut down the Jacket scoring in the 2nd half. Terrance McKendall finished with 93 yards rushing on 17 carries and QB Jack Martin finished with 9 of 14 passing for 134 yards and added 42 yards rushing for Lee County.

The Yellow Jackets are now 1-4 in league play and 4-5 overall and will face Southern Lee next Friday night in the final regular season game.

Scoring

Scotland Co 14 14 14 14 56

Lee Co 7 14 0 0 21

Scoring Summary

SC – Jones 74 run (Cole kick)

LC – Terrance McKendall 4 run (Alonzo Hernandez kick)

SC – Everette 65 pass from McPhatter (Cole kick)

LC – Ronnie Hooker 46 pass from Jack Martin (Hernandez kick)

SC – Everette 46 pass from McPhatter (Cole kick)

LC – Jack Martin 6 run (Hernandez kick)

SC – Williams 10 pass from McPhatter (Cole kick)

SC – Jones 8 run (Cole kick)

SC – Jones 10 run (Cole kick)

SC – Jones 11 run (Cole kick)

SC – Hasty 48 run (Cole kick)

Rushing

SC – Jones 26-260, Hasty 9-109, McPhatter 5-14, Adams 1-(-1) Totals 41-382

LC – Terrance McKendall 17-93, Isaiah Peoples 8-34, Jack Martin 13-42 Totals 38-169

Passing

SC – McPhatter 4-9-148

LC – Jack Martin 9-14-134, Jayden Hill 1-1-51 Totals 10-15 185

Receiving

SC – Everette 2-134, Williams 1-10, Hunt 1-4 Totals 4-148

LC – Jayden Hill 5-64, Raymond Knotts 3-68, Ronnie Hooker 1-46, Cedric Lett 1-7 Totals 10-185

Numbers from the Game

1 st Downs – SC 19, LC 16

Downs – SC 19, LC 16 Total Yardage – SC 530, LC 354

Time of Possession – SC 25:00, LC 23:00

Total Plays SC 49, LC 51