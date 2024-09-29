Scots Race Past Cavaliers in 4th, 38-17

The Southern Lee Cavaliers know what it takes to be successful. Limit penalties and hopefully no turnovers other than those created. Unfortunately, having to play a night early once again because of pending weather, the Cavs struggled in all three of these areas as they fell to Scotland County 38-17 in a rain-soaked contest in Laurinburg.

It was a solid start for the Cavs after they responded to an early Scots touchdown, with a first quarter touchdown drive of their own as Senior Quarterback Robbie Sims took it in from a yard out and after a Bryan McCollum extra point, Southern Lee took a 7-6 lead. After Scotland County scored again and added a field goal, the Cavalier defense held the Scots to 4th down deep in their own end. The ensuing punt snap was bobbled, and Southern Lee scored a safety to trail at the half 17-9.

After a strong opening second half drive and 2pt conversion tied the game at 17-17, the Cavaliers couldn’t get things on track and couldn’t stop the Scotland County run game as the Scots put up 21 unanswered points to put the game away.

Southern Lee also saw their 15-game streak of causing a turnover snapped. The Cavaliers (2-3, 0-2) return home to host Pinecrest (4-1, 0-1) next Friday night.

Southern Lee 7 2 8 0 17

Scotland Co. 6 11 7 14 38

Scoring Summary

S – Ji’San McPhatter 11yd run (kick failed)

SL – Robbie Sims 1 yd run (Bryan McCollum kick)

S – McPhatter 6 yd run (2 pt try good)

S – Cameron Cole 22 yd FG

SL – Safety (punt snap downed in end zone)

SL – Kamauri Davis 3 yd run (2 pt try good)

S – Tyjurian White 3 yd run (Cole kick)

S – McPhatter 1 yd run (kick failed)

S – McPhatter 6 yd run (2 pt try good)

Passing

SL – Robbie Sims 5-11, 55 yds, 2 INT

SC – McPhatter 6-8, 86 yds

Rushing

SL – Brett Blanks 9-77; Johnnie Jones 8-35; Robbie Sims 20-27-1TD; Mike Blanks 3-7; Kamauri Davis 2-(-2)-1TD; TOTALS 39-137-2TD.

SC – 50-293-5 TD

Receiving

SL – Brett Blanks 2-22; Johnny Jones 2-21; Jamauri Hall 1-12; TOTALS 5-55.

SC – 6-86

Richmond had 14 first downs to Southern Lee 10.

Southern Lee had four turnovers to Scotland’s 0.

Southern Lee had 11 penalties to Scotland’s 12.

Senior Wide Receiver Brett Blanks was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game.

Sophomore LB/DB Kesler Petraca was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.

First quarter pass coverage by Brett Blanks to deny a large Scotland gain was the Bubba’s Subs & Pizza Impact Play of the Game.

The Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coach Blanks Player of the Game will be announced next Tuesday on the Coach Blanks Show and posted on the wfjawwgpradio.com website.