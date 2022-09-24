Scots Run Past Cavaliers 63-34 in Sandhills 3A/4A Play

Despite gaining 330 yards in total offense and scoring 34 points at Scotland County, it was the inability of the Southern Lee Cavaliers to stop a potent Fighting Scot running game that led to a 63-34 loss in Laurinburg. The Cav defense couldn’t find an answer to stop the speedy ground game of the Scots in allowing 449 yards rushing on the night.

After two Southern Lee turnovers resulted in a 14-0 first quarter deficit, the Cavs gave up a third rushing touchdown 3 seconds into the second quarter and a 21-0 Scotland lead. However, the Cavalier offense began to move the ball consistently in the 2nd behind the passing of Sophomore Quarterback Robbie Sims, and strong running again by Junior Tyrice Douglas and Senior Anthony Robinson. The teams combined for seven 2nd quarter touchdowns, one a perfectly placed 44-yard pass from Sims to Sophomore Brett Tate-Blanks, that closed the gap at the time to 35-20. Robinson’s 52-yard interception return to the Scotland 8-yard line led to a score, and Junior Defensive Back Jalen Scruggs added an interception to stop a Scot scoring drive.

Two quick 3rd quarter scores by Scotland County put the game out of reach for the Cavaliers despite Southern Lee putting up two more touchdowns in the third quarter. The Scots finished the night with 609 total yards.

Southern Lee (0-2, 1-5) returns to Cavalier Stadium next week to face 4A Pinecrest (1-0, 3-2).

Southern Lee 0 20 14 0 34

Scotland 14 28 14 7 63

Scoring Summary

S – Carter Revelle 8 yd run (Cameron Cole kick)

S – Latrelle Martin 5 yd run (Cole kick)

S – Revelle 1 yd run (Cole kick)

SL – Douglas 1 yd run (Bryan McCollum kick)

S – Zay Jones 73 yd run (Cole kick)

SL – Sims 1 yd run (McCollum kick)

S – Jones 3 yd run (Cole kick)

SL – Sims 44 yd pass to Brett Tate-Blanks (Kick blocked)

S – Revelle 65 yd pass to Caydn Graves (Cole kick)

S – Primus 8 yd run (Cole kick)

S – Revelle 37 yd pass to Graves (Cole kick)

SL – Jorderion Hamilton 3 yd run (2pt try failed)

SL – Sims 6 yd run (2pt try good)

S – Primus 1 yd run (Cole kick)

Rushing

SL – Tyrice Douglas 16-93, 1 TD; Anthony Robinson 10-57; Jorderion Hamilton 5-25, 1 TD; Brett Tate-Blanks 1- (-1); Brandon Baldwin 1-(-1); Sims 10-(-2), 2 TD; Totals – 42-171, 4 TD

S – Zay Jones 9-216, 2 TD; Patrick Primus 22-187, 2 TD; Latrelle Martin 4-33, 1 TD; Corheim Hasty 4-14; Carter Revelle 2-10, 2 TD; Grant McCoy 2-(-11); Totals 43-449, 7 TD

Passing

SL – Sims 9-20, 159 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT

S – Revelle 6-12, 160 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT; McCoy 0-1, INT; Totals 6-13, 160 yds, 2 TD, 2 INT

Receiving

SL – Robinson 2-80; B. Tate-Blanks 1-44, 1TD; Kamaree Butler 4-29; Alex Touchard 1-11; Douglas 1-(-5); Totals – 9-159, 1 TD

S – Graves 3-90, 2 TD; Izeem Graham 1-25; Demarion Davis 1-13; Eli McCoy 1-0; Totals 6-160, 2 TD