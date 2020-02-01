Southern Lee and Lee County Pick Up Tri-County Wins – Cavaliers Now 6-0
The Southern Lee Cavaliers picked up a road win at Western Harnett to remain perfect in conference play and the Lee County Yellow Jackets got a big win at home over Triton in Tri-County 3A Conference action last night.
Southern Lee 62, Western Harnett 43
Southern Lee entered the 2nd half of conference play unbeaten and improved to 6-0 with a 62-43 win. Se’Vion Clay lead the Cavaliers with 16 points and 8 assists, Quashawn Williams chipped in 10 pts, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, and steadily improving freshman Makyi Butler had 13 points and 10 boards. Southern Lee has a 2-game lead in conference play over (4-2) Harnett Central – who won 72-69 over Union Pines last night.
Lee County 59, Triton 46
Lee County used a huge performance from Jarrian Hancock to beat Triton at home 59-46. Triton scored the final bucket of the first half to lead 25-24, but Lee County won the 2nd half 35-21 to gradually pull away. Hancock led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points and 20 rebounds – 13 of those in the decisive 2nd half – and good floor games by Derran McKoy on the boards and Colin Johnson helped Lee County level their record in conference play. JT Conwell hit 3 huge threes (2 in the decisive 2nd half run) to help open up a double-digit lead early in the 4th quarter.
Harnett Central 72, Union Pines 69
Updated Tri-County 3A Boys Conference Standings
Southern Lee 6-0
Harnett Central 4-2
Lee County 3-3
Union Pines 2-4
Triton 2-4
Western Harnett 1-5
Girls Results for Friday January 31
Union Pines 45, Harnett Central 43
Triton 42, Lee County 38
Southern Lee , Western Harnett (Southern won – score not yet reported)
Updated Tri-County 3A Girls Conference Standings
Union Pines 5-1
Triton 4-2
Harnett Central 4-2
Southern Lee 3-3
Lee County 2-4
Western Harnett 0-6