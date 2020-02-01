Southern Lee and Lee County Pick Up Tri-County Wins – Cavaliers Now 6-0

The Southern Lee Cavaliers picked up a road win at Western Harnett to remain perfect in conference play and the Lee County Yellow Jackets got a big win at home over Triton in Tri-County 3A Conference action last night.

Southern Lee 62, Western Harnett 43

Southern Lee entered the 2nd half of conference play unbeaten and improved to 6-0 with a 62-43 win. Se’Vion Clay lead the Cavaliers with 16 points and 8 assists, Quashawn Williams chipped in 10 pts, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, and steadily improving freshman Makyi Butler had 13 points and 10 boards. Southern Lee has a 2-game lead in conference play over (4-2) Harnett Central – who won 72-69 over Union Pines last night.

Lee County 59, Triton 46

Lee County used a huge performance from Jarrian Hancock to beat Triton at home 59-46. Triton scored the final bucket of the first half to lead 25-24, but Lee County won the 2nd half 35-21 to gradually pull away. Hancock led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points and 20 rebounds – 13 of those in the decisive 2nd half – and good floor games by Derran McKoy on the boards and Colin Johnson helped Lee County level their record in conference play. JT Conwell hit 3 huge threes (2 in the decisive 2nd half run) to help open up a double-digit lead early in the 4th quarter.

Harnett Central 72, Union Pines 69

Updated Tri-County 3A Boys Conference Standings

Southern Lee 6-0

Harnett Central 4-2

Lee County 3-3

Union Pines 2-4

Triton 2-4

Western Harnett 1-5

Girls Results for Friday January 31

Union Pines 45, Harnett Central 43

Triton 42, Lee County 38

Southern Lee , Western Harnett (Southern won – score not yet reported)

Updated Tri-County 3A Girls Conference Standings

Union Pines 5-1

Triton 4-2

Harnett Central 4-2

Southern Lee 3-3

Lee County 2-4

Western Harnett 0-6