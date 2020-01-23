Southern Lee Boys & Harnett Central Girls Take Early Lead in Tri-County 3A Play

Tri-County 3A teams have played 3 of the 10 conference games with the Southern Lee boys and Harnett Central girls setting the early pace with 3-0 records. Both teams have a road win and two at home to start the season and a one-game lead in conference play. This Friday night WFJA will be on the Southern Lee campus for a matchup with Southern Lee (3-0) and the Harnett Central Trojans (2-1). The game will air at 7:30 on 105.5 FM and will stream on-line at: www.wfjawwgpradio.com. In addition to the live SLee-HCentral matchup, WFJA also will have updates from both the Lee Co @ WHarnett and Union Pines @ Triton games.

*******************************************************************

Boys Standings

Southern Lee 3-0

Triton 2-1

Harnett Central 2-1

Lee County 1-2

Union Pines 1-2

Western Harnett 0-3

******************************************************************

Boys Results – Tuesday, Jan 21

Southern Lee 49, Union Pines 38

The Southern Lee Cavaliers won their 3rd straight Tri-County 3A game to take the early lead in conference play. The Cavaliers beat Union Pines with a 49-38 road win to remain as the only unbeaten team in league play. Southern Lee trailed by one at the half but only allowed the Vikings 14 second half points to get the win. Southern Lee is 3-0 in league play while Union Pines fell to 1-2. Southern Lee will host Harnett Central Friday night while Union Pines will travel to Triton.

Lee County 62, Harnett Central 55

The Yellow Jackets picked up a road win for their 1st win in conference play over Harnett Central 62-55. Lee County used 23 points from Jarrian Hancock and eight free throws down the stretch by Derran McKoy to hold off the Trojans. Harnett Central entered the game 2-0 in Tri-County 3A play but fell at home the Yellow Jackets. Lee County improved to 1-2 in conference play and will travel to Western Harnett Friday while Harnett Central will travel to Southern Lee.

Triton 63, Western Harnett 54

The Triton Hawks picked up their 2nd win in conference play with a home win over Western Harnett 63-54. The Hawks placed 3 in double figures with a balanced attack that handed the Eagle their 3rd straight conference loss. Triton at 2-1 will host Union Pines this Friday and Western Harnett will host Lee County.

******************************************************************

Girls Standings

Harnett Central 3-0

Union Pines 2-1

Triton 2-1

Southern Lee 1-2

Lee County 1-2

Western Harnett 0-3

******************************************************************

Girls Results – Tuesday, January 21

Harnett Central 49, Lee County 41

Triton 41, Western Harnett 20

Union Pines 46, Southern Lee 19