Southern Lee Rolls Past Eagles, Start 1-0

Getting off to a fast start is always a goal when starting a new season on the gridiron. For the first 14 minutes of game time Friday night at Cletis B Gore Stadium, the Southern Lee Cavaliers did anything but that, before turning the corner and scoring 41 unanswered points to beat Western Harnett 41-6 in the season opener for both schools.

After finishing their opening drive with minus 16 yards that led to a 14 play Eagles drive and a 6-0, lead for the visitor, the Cavaliers scored on seven of their next eight possessions to put the game away. In fact, the only drive Southern Lee did not score on, was a one play drive at the end of the first half that ended in a Cavalier 14-6 lead. Senior Quarterback, Robbie Sims ran for 4 scores and connected through the air twice on two more touchdown passes to Senior Wide Receiver, Brett Tate-Blanks.

Three of Southern Lee’s scoring drives were in two plays or less as the Cavs showed a well-balanced offense between run and pass, when needed.

The Cavalier defense, after a sluggish first series, took control of the ball game and the speed and experience of the Southern Lee defense was to much for Western Harnett to overcome. The Cavs forced two fumbles to thwart Eagles drives, one of them recovered at the Eagles 21-yard line and one play later Sims hit Tate-Blanks with a touchdown pass that put the Cavs up by 35.

Southern Lee (1-0) travels to Pittsboro next week to take on the Hawks of Seaforth.

Western Harnett 0 6 0 0 6

Southern Lee 0 14 14 13 41

Scoring Summary

WH- Savion James 18 yd run (2pt try failed)

SL – Robbie Sims 17 yd run (Bryan McCollum kick)

SL – Sims 3 yd run (McCollum kick)

SL – Sims 32 yd pass to Brett Tate-Blanks (McCullom kick)

SL – Sims 7 yd run (McCollum kick)

SL – Sims 22 yd run (Kick failed)

SL – Sims 26 yd pass to Brett Tate-Blanks (McCollum kick)

Passing

WH- 0

SL – Robbie Sims 4-5, 95yds, 2 TD

Rushing

WH – Savion James 13-90-1TD; Braedyn Kerns 18-34; Creig Matthews 9-26; Logan Kellam 6-24; Kian Rucker 3-9; A.J. Manning 6-(-22); Totals 55-161-1TD

SL- Robbie Sims 11-66- 4TD; Johnnie Jones 5-40; Kamauri Davis 1-5; Brett Tate-Blanks 1-4; Jack Mitchell 2-4; Mike Tate-Blanks 1-3; Totals 21-122-4TD.

Receiving

WH – 0

SL – Brett Tate-Blanks 3-86-2TD; Sheed Williams 1-9; Totals 4-95-2TD.

Western Harnett had 13 first downs to Southern Lee 8.

Southern Lee scored 41 points on 30 plays. Western Harnett ran 56.

Senior Quarterback Robbie Sims was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game.

Senior Linebacker Jamauri Hall was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.

The Wilkinson/Bubbas Subs Coach Player of the Game will be announced next Tuesday on the Coach Blanks Show and posted on the wfjawwgpradio.com website.