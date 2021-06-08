Spinners Score Five in Bottom of 9th for 8-7 Win in Opener

Let’s hope the excitement level for Sanford Spinners’ games during the 2021 Summer League remains as it was in season opener. The Spinners jumped out to a 3-1 lead after 3 innings only to watch as the Fayetteville Chutes scored 6 runs over the next 4 innings to take a 7-3 lead into the 9th. The Spinners promptly erupted for 5 runs in the bottom of the 9th and a walk-off double that would end the game.

The Spinners had 7 hits on the night and drew 7 walks from Chutes pitchers. But 5 Spinners errors, 4 in the 7th inning where the Chutes scratched out 3 runs without a hit, led to a 7-3 Fayetteville lead entering the 9th. Catcher Nick Fakouro and RF Grant Dowis both picked a pair of hits to lead the Spinners in the opener. Pitcher Joey Cox struck out four in the final two innings to pick up the win for Sanford.

The Spinners are back in action tonight in Fayetteville with a double-header against the Chutes and will return home for a double-header on Wednesday against the Swepsonville Sweepers. Game times are 4:00 & 7:00 for the Wednesday doubleheader and games are played at Southern Lee High School.

WFJA Sports will air both games Wednesday on 105.5 FM in the Sandhills and online at: www.wfjawwgpradio.com. Once on the WFJA website, hit “Listen Live” and click on WFJA. Austin Thomas will call the play-by-play for Spinners Baseball on WFJA Sports.