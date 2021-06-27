Stiles Leads Brick Capital By 2 Shots After Round One

Courtney Stiles of Pinehurst fired a 4-under par 67 to take the lead after round one of the 45th Annual Brick Capital Classic at Sanford Golf Club. Stiles, who works with the 1st Tee of Pinehurst, carded 5 birdies to offset one bogey and turned in nines of 33-34 to take the lead early Saturday. After becoming the 1st woman to compete in the Championship Flight in 34 years in 2020 – and went on to finish 3rd – Stiles will attempt be the first to win the coveted Brick Capital Classic title. Stiles leads Paul Jett, Dalton Mauldin, Kenny Stewart, and Stephen Salmon by 2 after all four carded 69s and another group of four are one back at 70.

Jett, the 2016 Champion, birdied his first 3 holes and stayed 3-under par most of the day, until a final hole 3-putt brought him in at 69. Mauldin played in the morning, as did Jett, and will start Sunday’s round 2 shots back. Stewart and Salmon both finished late in the day, Stewart also 3-putting late in his round for 69.

2002 Champion Jordan Pomeranz leads a group at 70 that includes Steve Pippen of Pinehurst, AJ Johnson of Sanford and last year’s runner-up Jonathan Hockaday. Pomeranz holed a difficult pitch from the rough behind #9 green for an eagle and was 3-under for much of the round, before a few late bogeys brought him in at 70. Hockaday posted 5 birdies in his up-an-down round and the 70s will start Sunday’s round 3 shots back.

Defending Champion Press McPhaul shot even par 71 as did Jeremy Milton of Buies Creek. McPhaul is hoping to be the 1st player to win 5 Brick titles and will start 4 shots behind the lead on Sunday. Former Champions David Wicker (73) and Gerald Harrington (72) also have 4 Brick titles.

Championship Flight play will begin at 1:30 Sunday afternoon and WFJA will update the action all afternoon Sunday every 30 mins to bring our listeners LIVE updates on 105.5 FM and streaming online at: www.wfjawwgpradio.com.

Championship Flight Scores

Courtney Stiles………………………..67

Paul Jett…………………………………..69

Dalton Mauldin……………………….69

Kenny Stewart…………………………69

Stephen Salmon………………………69

Steve Pippen……………………………70

Jonathan Hockaday…………………70

Jordan Pomeranz……………………70

AJ Johnson……………………………..70

Press McPhaul………………………..71

Jeremy Milton…………………………71

Jim Love………………………………….72

Gerald Harrington………………….72