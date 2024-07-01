Todd Matthews Wins Brick Capital Classic – Holds Off Carson Lanier With Birdie-Birdie Finish

By Jon Hockaday – 2nd Update

Todd Matthews was nearly perfect for the first 23 holes of the 2024 Brick Capital Classic. After carding a no-bogey 64 on Saturday and starting one under through his first 5 holes on Sunday, Matthews stood at 8-under par and ahead by 4 shots. But it was Sunday at the Brick, and Matthews eventually ended up making birdies on the final two holes of the day to beat 2007 Champion Carson Lanier by one shot.

Matthews had a few stumbles on the front nine – and an eagle by Lanier at the 9th cut the lead to 2 shots at the turn. Lanier would bogey both par 3’s on the back and Matthews stood on the 15th tee at 5 under par for the weekend and a 3-shot lead over Lanier, Pinehurst’s Paul Jett and Steve Hamby of Coats, all at two under par. But Lanier would make it interesting with birdies at 15 & 16 – and coupled with a bogey by Matthews at the 16th after a poor drive, the two found themselves tied for the 1st time at 4 under par. Matthews would bounce back with a birdie-birdie finish while Lanier made par at 17 and watched as his tying eagle putt from 15 feet would slip by the edge at the par 5 18th. Matthews would finish with 64-72 while Lanier turned in 68-69 over the weekend.

Matthews knew he was in a fight at the end but came into Sunday’s round knowing it would be that way despite a 3-shot overnight lead. “Everyone kept telling me it was just another round and to relax and go play. But this was Sunday at the Brick – I felt the pressure, and I think we all did – and it’s the best feeling ever. I hit some good shots coming in and needed them as Carson was tough and I knew there were a lot of really good players behind me.”

Matthews’ opening 64 tied for the 3rd lowest round in BCC history (two 63’s) and he took a 3-shot lead into the 2nd round. It was only the 3rd time Matthews had played in the Brick – now with a top 10, a T-3, and a win. “It’s nice to be in contention here, they do things the right way and this was a lot of fun.” Steve Hamby finished 3rd after rounds of 68-71 and Paul Jett was 4th after 69-71.

Tournament Notes

*Just about the time that morning players on Sunday were finishing turning in their scores, a 20-minute shower with lightning came through and delayed the 1:30 afternoon start until 2:00 pm. Players played the first 7-8 holes in intermittent showers and most were well soaked when the horn sounded at 4:02 to suspend play. About time all players came off the course, the rain left, and the remainder of the day turned into perfect playing conditions at about 80 degrees – a much-needed relief after a 100+ heat index on Saturday.

*Yes, the dry conditions made Sanford Golf Course played hard and fast and drives rolled out to yardages that made me chuckle many times over the weekend. But I was also in amazement at the distance everyone seemed to hit it this weekend in the air on Saturday with the high temps. One player mentioned he didn’t want to hit driver on hole #1 on Saturday – because he was afraid of driving it in the water to the right and just past the green. What?

*It was a funny moment on the 1st tee Sunday, when the next-to-last group in the Championship Flight stepped on the 1st tee. Matthew Honeycutt, Brad Wicker, and Steve Hamby had all just ripped tee balls to the top of the hill within 70 yards of the green from the back tees. Senior Paul Jett (and I bet all 165 pounds of him) turned to the crowd watching from behind the tee, and said, “I hate to disappoint you, but this one won’t be up on top of the hill.” Jett proceeded to “rip” his tee ball right up the middle about 50 yards behind his competitors. He also went on the be the steadiest player of the day – finishing with an even par 71 from the Championship tees (a round bested only by Lanier in the Championship Flight), and another top 5 finish for Jett.

*Hats off to the staff of Sanford Golf Course once again for a great event. Conditions and weather were certainly trying over the weekend, but the right decisions were made and fortunately the weather gave enough time to finish. The course was “Brick” shape once again and I heard nothing but compliments all weekend.

*Congrats to Todd Matthews from Harnett County for winning his first Brick Capital title. WFJA Sports had the opportunity to interview Todd both days – and what a breath of fresh air. Yes, it is his first Brick title – I’d be surprised if it’s his last. We also want to thank the players that took their time to talk with WFJA Sports on the air before & after their rounds. Interviews were awesome and informative – and easy to tell the players enjoyed the experience.

Championship Flight

Todd Matthews……………….64-72-136

Carson Lanier………………….68-69-137

Steve Hamby……………….….68-71-139

Paul Jett………………………….69-71-140

Brandon Jones………………….70-73-143

Other Flight Winners

1st Flight – AJ Johnson…..72-70-142

2nd Flight – Bo Crooks….76-74-150

3rd Flight – Chase Suit….78-72-150

4th Flight – Grant Brown….81-74-155

5th Flight – (T) David Newland..84-80-164

(T) Brandon O’Quinn..85-79-164

6th Flight – Ben Baker…90-79-169

7th Flight – Jacob Gaster…96-83-179

Craig Sturdivant won the Senior Championship with rounds of 73-73-146