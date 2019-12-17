Tri-County 3A All-Conference Team Named – Colin Johnson & Larry Baldwin Named Players of the Year
The Lee County Yellow Jackets dominated the All-Conference selections that were announced today with QB Colin Johnson named as the Offensive Player of the Year and LB Larry Baldwin named as Defensive POY. The All-Conference Breakdown by school is: Lee County 12 players, Southern Lee 6, Union Pines 5, Harnett Central 4, Triton 4, and Western Harnett 2. Below is the complete list of All-Conference Awards:
Offensive Player of the Year
Colin Johnson QB – Lee County
Defensive Player of the Year
Larry Baldwin LB – Lee County
Special Teams Players of the Year
Dillon Smith K/P – Western Harnett
Trey Underwood K/P – Lee County
Athlete of the Year
Tanoah Lockley ATH – Southern Lee
Coach of the Year
Steve Burdeau – Lee County
All-Conference Offense
Offensive Lineman
Parker Oldham – Southern Lee
Andrew McCormick – Union Pines
Jayden Byrd – Western Harnett
Tyler Gray – Lee County
James Gordon – Lee County
Derran McKoy – Lee County
Kyrese Harris – Triton
Quarterbacks
Rory Board – Union Pines
Jaden Bryant – Harnett Central
Running Backs
AJ Boulware – Lee County
KeShaun Mays – Southern Lee
Ro’Mello Cowan – Triton
Receivers
Jacob Bowbliss – Union Pines
Everette Blake – Harnett Central
Tyric McKendall – Lee County
All-Conference Defense
Defensive Lineman
Jaheem Uzzell – Union Pines
Khalil McLean – Harnett Central
DeAndre Dingle-Prince – Lee County
Desmond Evans – Lee County
Cedric Douglas – Southern Lee
Linebackers
Holden Graner – Union Pines
JoJo Jennings – Lee County
Jalonte McNeill – Triton
John Wilson – Southern Lee
Defensive Backs
Anthony Tomlinson – Harnett Central
Jayden Chalmers – Lee County
Jordan Batts – Lee County
Travion Sanders – Triton
EJ Foxx – Southern Lee
Sportsmanship Awards
Harnett Central – Adam Scott
Lee County – Trey Underwood
Southern Lee – DeAndre McAllister
Triton – Nathan McKoy
Union Pines – Archie Chandler
Western Harnett – Ryan Currin