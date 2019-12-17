Tri-County 3A All-Conference Team Named – Colin Johnson & Larry Baldwin Named Players of the Year

The Lee County Yellow Jackets dominated the All-Conference selections that were announced today with QB Colin Johnson named as the Offensive Player of the Year and LB Larry Baldwin named as Defensive POY. The All-Conference Breakdown by school is: Lee County 12 players, Southern Lee 6, Union Pines 5, Harnett Central 4, Triton 4, and Western Harnett 2. Below is the complete list of All-Conference Awards:

*******************************

Offensive Player of the Year

Colin Johnson QB – Lee County

*******************************

Defensive Player of the Year

Larry Baldwin LB – Lee County

*******************************

Special Teams Players of the Year

Dillon Smith K/P – Western Harnett

Trey Underwood K/P – Lee County

********************************

Athlete of the Year

Tanoah Lockley ATH – Southern Lee

********************************

Coach of the Year

Steve Burdeau – Lee County

********************************

All-Conference Offense

Offensive Lineman

Parker Oldham – Southern Lee

Andrew McCormick – Union Pines

Jayden Byrd – Western Harnett

Tyler Gray – Lee County

James Gordon – Lee County

Derran McKoy – Lee County

Kyrese Harris – Triton

********************************

Quarterbacks

Rory Board – Union Pines

Jaden Bryant – Harnett Central

********************************

Running Backs

AJ Boulware – Lee County

KeShaun Mays – Southern Lee

Ro’Mello Cowan – Triton

********************************

Receivers

Jacob Bowbliss – Union Pines

Everette Blake – Harnett Central

Tyric McKendall – Lee County

*********************************

All-Conference Defense

Defensive Lineman

Jaheem Uzzell – Union Pines

Khalil McLean – Harnett Central

DeAndre Dingle-Prince – Lee County

Desmond Evans – Lee County

Cedric Douglas – Southern Lee

**********************************

Linebackers

Holden Graner – Union Pines

JoJo Jennings – Lee County

Jalonte McNeill – Triton

John Wilson – Southern Lee

**********************************

Defensive Backs

Anthony Tomlinson – Harnett Central

Jayden Chalmers – Lee County

Jordan Batts – Lee County

Travion Sanders – Triton

EJ Foxx – Southern Lee

************************************

Sportsmanship Awards

Harnett Central – Adam Scott

Lee County – Trey Underwood

Southern Lee – DeAndre McAllister

Triton – Nathan McKoy

Union Pines – Archie Chandler

Western Harnett – Ryan Currin