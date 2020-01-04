Tri-County 3A Basketball Starts Conference Play January 10th – Conference Wide Open

The Tri-County 3A Conference starts basketball conference play on Jan 10th with the boy’s side appearing to be wide open, while Harnett Central and Union Pines have established themselves as the early favorites on the girl’s side.

Boys

No team in the Tri-County 3A will enter conference play with a winning record in the non-conference portion of the schedule. The race for the regular season title appears to be as wide open as ever, with no team establishing themselves as the team to beat. All teams have shown the ability to be competitive in non-conference games and the league could be exciting to watch this year. Last year’s champion Southern Lee was hit hard with graduation and the results thus far tell us that predicting a winner would be no more than a guess. All six Tri-County 3A teams will play the conference opener on Friday, January 10th and a total of 10 conference games to determine the champion.

Boys Updated Records entering conference play

Harnett Central…..……..5-5

Triton……………..….……….5-6

Union Pines………………..6-8

Southern Lee…….… ……4-7

Lee County………….……4-10

Western Harnett…..…..2-10

WFJA Broadcast Schedule for Tri-County 3A Conference Games

Friday, Jan 10 – Western Harnett @ Southern Lee

Friday, Jan 17 – Triton @ Southern Lee

Friday, Jan 24 – Harnett Central @ Southern Lee

Tuesday, Jan 28 – Southern Lee @ Lee County

Friday, Jan 31 – Triton @ Lee County

Tuesday, Feb 4 – Lee County @ Union Pines

Friday. Feb 7 – Union Pines @ Southern Lee

Friday, Feb 14 – Lee County @ Southern Lee

Girls

Last year’s champion Harnett Central will lead the Tri-County 3A teams into the regular season and the Trojans have established themselves as the team to beat for the 2019-2020 season. The Lady Trojans lead the way with a 9-1 records thus far in non-conference play and along with Union Pines, are the only teams that will enter conference play with winning records.

Girls Updated Records entering conference play

Harnett Central……….……..9-1

Union Pines………….…………8-6

Triton…………………….……….4-4

Western Harnett…..…..…..2-10

Southern Lee…………………1-11

Lee County…………………….1-11