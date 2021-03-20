Triton Hands Cavaliers First Conference Loss 27-7

The Triton Hawks (1-2, 1-0) used a ground game by committee on the night as they won their Tri-County 3A conference opener 27-7 over the Southern Lee Cavaliers (2-2, 1-1), at Triton Friday night. The Hawks used 8 different ball carriers on the night in amassing 358 yards against a Cavalier defense that struggled to control it most of the night. Southern Lee’s defense did have some bright spots, in recovering two fumbles on the night, one that led to the lone Southern Lee touchdown. The special teams added a third recovery of a Triton fumble on the night as well.

After Junior Linebacker Kam Jackson recovered a Hawk fumble in the first quarter to thwart a Triton drive deep in Cavalier territory, Southern Lee’s offense struck fast with a 76 yard touchdown strike from Senior QB Daniel Pisano to Junior receiver Josh Stone, tying the game at 7-7. However, the offense struggled and that was the last of the scoring for the Cavs as the Triton ground game proved too much with 20 unanswered points. Southern Lee, after posting 268 rushing yards last week at Western Harnett, were held to just 39 yards on the ground against a stingy Triton Hawk defense. Junior Josh Freeman and Sophomore Jorderion Hamilton also had fumble recoveries for the Cavs.

The Cavs host Union Pines next Friday at Cavalier Stadium. Triton will play at Western Harnett.

Southern Lee 7 0 0 0 7

Triton 7 12 0 8 27

Scoring Summary

T – Petoletti 51 yd run (Daughtry kick)

SL – Pisano 76 yd pass to Stone (Pisano Kick)

T – Batts 5 yd run (2pt conversion failed)

T – Cowan 40 yd INT return (Kick blocked)

T – Batts 1 yd run (PAT missed)

T – Safety (Southern Lee snap through end zone)

Rushing

SL – Morris 13-22; Hamilton 3-0; Pisano 4-16; Harrington 2-1; Totals 22-39

T – 51-358, 3 TD

Passing

SL – Pisano 7-13, 112 yds., 1 TD, 2 INT; Harrington 5-12, 69 yds., 1 INT

T – Petoletti 2-10, 36 yds,

Receiving

SL – Robinson 4-13; Chappell 2-30, Morris 2-34; Stone 2-76; Hamilton 1-19; Freeman 1-6; Totals – 12-181, 1 TD

T – 2-36