Turnovers End Yellow Jacket Season – Lee Co Falls to North Brunswick in 2nd Round

The Lee County Yellow Jackets watched a 28-17 3rd quarter lead disappear with a combination of turnovers and a snap miscue, and North Brunswick took advantage and went on to beat Lee County 53-34 in the 2nd round of the State 3A Football Championship. Lee County overcame an early 17-7 deficit with 21 unanswered points, but the Scorpions finished the game on a 36-6 run to earn a 3rd round matchup with 71st next Friday night.

North Brunswick scored the first points of the game on a 4-yard pass to go up 7-0 and Lee answered with a 7-play drive and a 3-yard run by JoJo Jennings to tie the game at 7-7. The Scorpions would score the next 10 points – on a Jacob Molina 27-yard FG followed by a 11-yard run by Jabril Dasheill. But Lee County would score twice in a minute and 5 seconds – once on a 14-yard scamper by QB Mark Schlesinger and the other on a BJ Brown 2-yard run after an interception by Raleak Cotton.

Lee County would take a 21-17 lead at the break and then scored on its first 2nd half possession on a 43-yard pass to Jayden Hill to put Lee up 28-17. North Brunswick answered with a 7-play drive and a 2-pt conversion to pull with 28-25. Lee County was forced to punt on the following possession, but a snap issue meant the punt never got away and the Scorpions took over at the Lee County 40-yard line. The drive would finish with a 25-yard TD run and North Brunswick would take the lead for good.

Another Scorpion score would push the lead to 39-28 before Lee would put together their final score of the season – a 6-play drive that ended with a 47-yard run by BJ Brown. Lee’s 2-pt conversion failed, leaving the score at 39-34. North Brunswick would score twice more in the last five minutes for the final margin. Lee County would finish the night with 5 turnovers that proved too much to overcome.

BJ Brown led the Yellow Jackets’ ground game with 162 yards on 25 carries and QB Mark Schlesinger finished the night 14 of 23 for 174 yards. Lee County finishes that season at 8-4 overall.

Scoring

Lee County 7 14 7 6 34

North Brunswick 7 10 22 14 53

Scoring Summary

NB – Green 4 pass to Cook (Molina kick)

LC – JoJo Jennings 3 run (Alonzo Hernandez kick)

NB – Molina 27 FG

NB – Dasheill 5 run (Molina kick)

LC – Mark Schlesinger 14 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – BJ Brown 2 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – Schlesinger 43 pass to Jayden Hill (Hernandez kick)

NB – Dasheill 3 run (2-pt conv good)

NB – Moseley 25 run (Molina kick)

NB – Dasheill 12 run (Molina kick)

LC – BJ Brown 47 run (2-pt conv failed)

NB – Green 1 run Molina kick)

NB – Dasheill 3 run (Molina kick)

Rushing

LC – BJ Brown 25-162, JoJo Jennings 4-15, Mark Schlesinger 8-24 Totals 37-201

NB – Totals 53-266

Passing

LC – Mark Schlesinger 14-23-174

NB – Green 12-20-130

Receiving

LC – Jayden Hill 5-86, Isaiah Peoples 3-38, BJ Brown 3-15, Kendal Morris 2-16, Logan Walker 1-19 Totals 14-174

NB – Totals 12-130