Turnovers Plague Cavaliers in 13-7 Loss to Union Pines

The theme of the night for the Cavaliers, unfortunately, was turnovers. A game that saw tremendous effort and hard tackling from the Southern Lee defense was overshadowed by 7 offensive turnovers, comprised of 5 fumbles and 2 interceptions. A tough night for the homecoming crowd.

The first half was relatively quick and quiet for both teams, as neither offense could seem to find an appropriate rhythm – but for different reasons. Southern, of course, plagued by 4 first half turnovers while Union Pines felt constant pressure from the Cav defenders, who forced a turnover on downs twice, and a fumble right as the last seconds of the second quarter expired.

Union Pines began the second half with decent field position, and suddenly found a groove through quick passes, and marched down the field. From two yards out, QB Owen St. John put the first points of the night on the board and the Vikings took the lead. On the next two drives, however, Southern’s defense was able to step up again to give the offense a chance heading into the fourth quarter.

The biggest play for the Cavs, arguably, came on a bobbled punt for the Vikings. Deep in their own territory, UP punter Brody Tranel bobbled the snap, tried to scramble, only to be met by Southern Sophomore Jamari Hall. The Cavs took over on the Vikings 16, and two plays later found paydirt with a 12 yard touchdown pass to Brett-Tate Blanks.

But a costly Cavalier turnover on their next drive gave the Vikings the ball with 2:39 to go. UP was able to drain the clock significantly before scoring on fourth down. The PAT failed, but UP sat on top 13-7 with 1:26 to go.

The Cavaliers took over on their 30 after the kick-off, no timeouts. Working quickly, the Cavaliers moved the ball downfield, even converting on 4th and 9. But with 7 seconds remaining, Robbie Simms unfortunately took a sack to end the game.

Southern Lee (0-5, 1-8) will travel to Paul Gay Stadium next week to take on crosstown rival Lee County.

Union Pines 0 0 7 6 13

Southern Lee 0 0 0 7 7

Scoring Summary

UP – Owen St. John 2 yard TD run (Jahn kick)

SL – Simms to B. Tate-Blanks for 12 yards (McCollum kick)

UP – Biggs to Ortega for 12 yards (PAT failed)

Rushing

UP – Ben Finkelstein 8-21; Ethan Biggs 15-68; Brett Clemons 4-47; Russ Schaper 7-9; Owen St. John 2- (-5) 1TD; Caleb Milton 4-9;

Totals – 40-149, 1 TD

SL – Tyrice Douglas 11-62; Anthony Robinson 9-51; Robbie Simms 8-(-7); Totals – 28-59, 106 yards

Passing

SL – Simms 12-19, 107 yards, 1 TD, 2-INT

UP – Finkelstein 0-2; St. John 7-17, 84 yards; Biggs 1-1, 12 yards, 1 TD

Receiving

SL – Kamaree Butler 7-50; Brett Tate-Blanks 3-26, 1 TD; Douglas 1-16; Jorderion Hamilton 1-15; Totals 12-107, 1 TD

UP – Brett Clemons 2-21; Brendan Ortega 4-43 1 TD; Caleb Milton 2-32; Totals 8-96, 1 TD

