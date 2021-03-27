Union Pines Gets Road Win at Southern Lee 40-7
For the second week in a row the Southern Lee Cavaliers struggled to move the ball down the field and they fell at home to the Union Pines Vikings, 40-7. Union Pines (3-2, 2-1) forced three Southern Lee (2-3, 1-2) interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, on the night and outgained the Cavaliers 345-136 in total offense. Cavalier Junior Quarterback Blake Harrington completed back to back passes to Brock Chappell and then a 26-yard touchdown pass to Junior Josh Stone to give Southern Lee it’s only points of the night.
The Cavalier defense played well at times holding Union Pines to 2 field goals on their first scoring drives and broke up a field goal attempt in the 2nd quarter to keep the game at 6-0 at the time.
Southern Lee travels to Harnett Central (1-2, 1-4) next Friday night. Union Pines hosts Triton (2-0, 2-2) on Thursday night.
Union Pines 3 9 14 14 40
Southern Lee 0 0 7 0 7
Scoring Summary
UP – Blatz 36 yd FG
UP – Blatz 28 yd FG
UP – Davis 3 yd run (PAT Blocked)
UP – Monaghan 25 yd pass to Wright (PAT missed)
UP – Eberhart 62 yd INT return (2pt conversion good)
SL – Harrington 26 yd pass to Stone (Pisano kick)
UP– Schaper 5 yd run (Blatz kick)
UP – Jones 34 yd INT return (Blatz kick)
Rushing
UP – 39-187, 2 TD
SL – Morris 11-28; Hamilton 3-3; Robinson 3-4; Harrington 5- (-3); Pisano 3- (-10); Totals 25-24yds
Passing
UP – Monaghan 12-21, 158 yds, 1 TD
SL – Harrington 10-26, 111 yds, 1TD, 3 INT; Pisano 1-4, 6yds, Totals 10-30, 117 yds, 1 TD, 3 INT
Receiving
UP – 12-158yds, 1TD
SL – Chappell 2-36; Stone 1-26, 1TD; Jerry Freeman 1-24; Robinson 5-14; Hamilton 1-11; Morris 1-6; Totals – 11-117, 1 TD
- Sophomore Brock Chappell was named the Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the Game for Southern Lee. Senior Elijah Barrett was named the Normann Financial Group Defensive Player of the Game.
- The Wilkinson Coach’s Player of the Game will be announced on the Coach’s Show at 7:30 on Tuesday night on WFJA Sports 105.5 FM.
- The Cavaliers had 3 turnovers, two returned for touchdowns, Union Pines had none.
- Southern Lee had 5 penalties for 45 yards; Union Pines had 9 penalties for 80 yards.
- Don’t forget to go to the Sports Tab on the Toolbar and select season stats for all the latest stats for Cavalier Football.