Union Pines Gets Road Win at Southern Lee 40-7

For the second week in a row the Southern Lee Cavaliers struggled to move the ball down the field and they fell at home to the Union Pines Vikings, 40-7. Union Pines (3-2, 2-1) forced three Southern Lee (2-3, 1-2) interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, on the night and outgained the Cavaliers 345-136 in total offense. Cavalier Junior Quarterback Blake Harrington completed back to back passes to Brock Chappell and then a 26-yard touchdown pass to Junior Josh Stone to give Southern Lee it’s only points of the night.

The Cavalier defense played well at times holding Union Pines to 2 field goals on their first scoring drives and broke up a field goal attempt in the 2nd quarter to keep the game at 6-0 at the time.

Southern Lee travels to Harnett Central (1-2, 1-4) next Friday night. Union Pines hosts Triton (2-0, 2-2) on Thursday night.

Union Pines 3 9 14 14 40

Southern Lee 0 0 7 0 7

Scoring Summary

UP – Blatz 36 yd FG

UP – Blatz 28 yd FG

UP – Davis 3 yd run (PAT Blocked)

UP – Monaghan 25 yd pass to Wright (PAT missed)

UP – Eberhart 62 yd INT return (2pt conversion good)

SL – Harrington 26 yd pass to Stone (Pisano kick)

UP– Schaper 5 yd run (Blatz kick)

UP – Jones 34 yd INT return (Blatz kick)

Rushing

UP – 39-187, 2 TD

SL – Morris 11-28; Hamilton 3-3; Robinson 3-4; Harrington 5- (-3); Pisano 3- (-10); Totals 25-24yds

Passing

UP – Monaghan 12-21, 158 yds, 1 TD

SL – Harrington 10-26, 111 yds, 1TD, 3 INT; Pisano 1-4, 6yds, Totals 10-30, 117 yds, 1 TD, 3 INT

Receiving

UP – 12-158yds, 1TD

SL – Chappell 2-36; Stone 1-26, 1TD; Jerry Freeman 1-24; Robinson 5-14; Hamilton 1-11; Morris 1-6; Totals – 11-117, 1 TD