The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced Tuesday a headquarters move to Pinehurst. An incentives agreement with the state has the USGA committing to US Open Championships every 5-7 years and will employ local residents into some of the new positions.

More details will follow and for the latest updates, join “Golf Talk of the Carolinas” this coming Monday night from 7-9 pm on WFJA Sports to hear about this major golf news.