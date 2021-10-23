Vikings Down Cavaliers 24-6 for 1st Win in Sandhills 3A/4A

The Southern Lee Cavaliers defense forced three Union Pines turnovers on the night and applied pressure at frequent times on the pass rush, but it wasn’t enough as the Cavs fell 24-6 to a Homecoming crowd at Union Pines. The Vikings stayed on the ground most of the night compiling 191 yards on the evening and 3 rushing touchdowns. After Union Pines converted on 4th and 10 from their own 28 yard line on a 36-yard completion from Ben Finkelstein to Kelby Wright to move into Southern Lee territory on their opening drive, Junior Dylan Greene intercepted the next pass giving the Cavs the ball at their own 14 yard line. On Southern’s first play from scrimmage, the shotgun snap went over Quarterback Brett Tate Blanks’ head into the end zone for safety and a quick 2-0 Union Pines lead.

Going for a short high kick from their own 20 yard line on the ensuing kickoff, Union Pines started deep in Cav territory and took it in a few plays later to make it 8-0 Vikings at the end of the first quarter. Southern Lee was able to move the ball in the second quarter, mostly on the legs of Senior Christian Matthews, who took it in from 14 yards away to put the Cavs on the board.

Most of the first half was marred by penalties on both sides, and turnovers. Senior Jeremiah Freeman recovered a fumble on a bad backward pass and Freshman Markel Brown also recovered a Viking fumble caused by Senior Joshua Freeman. The Cav offense was able to move the ball on the ground in the first half but was held to 19 yards net rushing in the second half.

The Cavaliers (0-5, 0-8) return home next Friday to face Lee County (3-2, 6-3) in the annual Brick City Bowl. Union Pines (1-3, 2-7) will host Pinecrest (4-1, 7-2).

Southern Lee 0 6 0 0 6

Union Pines 8 0 8 8 24

Scoring Summary

UP – Safety- Josh Stone tackled in end zone after bad snap

UP – Brandyn Hackett 6 yd run (2pt conv failed)

SL – Christian Matthews 14 yd run (Kick Failed)

UP – Ben Finkelstein 2 yd run (2pt conv. Good)

UP – Finkelstein 7 yd run (2pt conv. Good)

Rushing

SL- Christian Matthews 14-69, 1TD; Josh Stone 4-43; Anthony Robinson 8-23; Patrick Spearman 1-1; Brett Tate-Blanks 4- (-23); Totals 31-126-1TD

UP – Noland Chappell 9-52; Brandyn Hackett 13-38-1TD; Russ Schaper 11-36; Jordan Hoffman 3-34; Finkelstein 14-18-2TD; Damon Bremer 5-13; Totals 55-191-3TD’s

Passing

SL – Brett Tate-Blanks 2-3, 35 yds; Josh Stone 0-1; Totals 2-4, 35 yds.

UP– Finkelstein 7-10, 125 yds, 1 INT

Receiving

SL – Josh Stone 1-26 yds; Jeremiah Freeman 1-9; Totals 2-35

UP – Kelby Wright 9-125

Southern Lee had 2 turnovers to Union Pines 3

Southern Lee had 9 penalties for 75 yards. Union Pines had 5 for 40.

Senior Christian Matthews was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game for Southern Lee.

Freshman Markel Brown was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.