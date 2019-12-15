Weddington Beats Lee County for State 3AA Title

The Weddington Warriors used 256 yards from Gator-Aid Player of the Year Will Shipley to beat Lee County 34-14 in the State 3AA Championship game at Carter Finley Stadium Saturday night. Shipley ran for 4 scores and came up with several big runs after Lee County pulled within a score to lead Weddington to their 2nd straight title. As good as Shipley was, the Warrior run defense held Lee County to 105 yards on the ground and came up with two Yellow Jacket turnovers to push the lead to 34-14 late in the 4th.

The Yellow Jackets trailed 21-7 at the half with a late score by Colin Johnson and Lee County held Weddington to a 3 and out on their first possession of the 2nd half. After a Warrior punt, Johnson found Chalmers over the middle to get Lee County within a score at 21-14. But the Warriors controlled the field position on the next two possessions and scored from 2 yards out on a 3-play 38-yard drive to push the lead to 27-14. Shipley would add his 4th score for the final margin.

Colin Johnson lead the Lee offense with 43 rushing yards and a touchdown and 22 of 29 passing for 135 yards. Johnson had one score through the air – a perfect strike to Jayden Chalmers from 44 yards out. Tyric McKendall caught 10 passes for 78 yards for the Yellow Jackets.

Lee County had 16 1st downs to 13 for Weddington – six of those coming in the Jackets 2nd drive of the game that started at the Lee County 20 – took 19 plays to go 78 yards and turned it over on downs at the Weddington 2-yard line. Lee County also controlled the time of possession at 31 minutes to 17 but the big plays by Shipley proved to be the difference throughout the game.

Scoring

Lee County 0 7 7 0 14

Weddington 7 14 6 7 34

Scoring Summary

WD – Will Shipley 4 run (Williams kick) 1st 8:20

WD – Bryson Parker 26 yd blocked punt return (Williams kick) 2nd 5:42

WD – Shipley 67 run (Williams kick) 2nd 4:26

LC – Colin Johnson 1 run (Trey Underwood kick) 2nd 1:09

LC – Johnson 44 pass to Jayden Chalmers (Underwood kick) 3rd 8:28

WD – Shipley 2 run (kick blocked) 3rd 2:36

WD – Shipley 22 run (Williams kick) 4th 3:02

Rushing

LC – AJ Boulware 24-39, Johnson 12-43, Larry Baldwin 3-15, Tyric McKendall 1-8 Totals 40-105

WD – Shipley 26-256, Mercer 2-6, Bacckley 2-2, Gordon 1-1 Totals 34-256

Passing

LC – Colin Johnson 22-29-135

WD – Casciola 2-6-15

Receiving

LC – McKendall 10-78, Chalmers 4-48, Boulware 4-9, Timmy Lett 2-17 Totals 22-135

WD – Barsz 1-8, Shipley 1-7 Totals 2-15

Colin Johnson was Named the Normann Financial Group Player of the Game and his pass to Jayden Chalmers was the F&W Playhouse Play of the Game.

interception of the year in the 3 quarter to start the drive that led to the Johnson to Chalmers TD. Delmaz Jennings (11 tackles) was named the Defensive player of the Game for Lee County by the NCHSAA with Jayden Chalmers winning the offensive award

The Yellow Jackets finish the season at 15-1 – the most wins ever by a Lee County team. They will claim the 3rd consecutive Tri-County 3A Championship, an Eastern Title and the State 3AA Runner-Up.

WFJA Sports congratulates Lee County and Head Coach Steve Burdeau for a season to remember. Sanford and Lee County should be proud of the support shown throughout the playoffs and especially at Carter Finley Stadium Saturday night and for the many that followed the Yellow Jackets by Radio, TV, and Internet.