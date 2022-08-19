Westover Spoils Cavalier’s Home Opener 47-7

August 19, 2022|

Another season of Southern Lee Football kicked off a night early on Thursday as the Cavaliers were knocked off by the visiting Westover Wolverines 47-7 in the season opener at Cavalier Stadium. The Cavs struggled on offense all night totaling just 46 yards and fumbling 5 times, all on their own side of the field, as they just continued to give Westover opportune chances to score, despite a valiant effort by the Southern Lee defense.

The consistent turnovers stopped any momentum the Cavs were able to find, eventually losing fumble number 5 in the endzone which was recovered by Westover for a third quarter touchdown which made the score 40-7 Wolverines at that time. The Cavs were outgained 366-46 and saw their only score come on a 33-yard pick six by Sophomore Brett Tate-Blanks in second half.

Southern Lee’s defense played well at times holding the Wolverines on a 1st and goal from the 9-yard line and had several tackles for loss, despite running out of steam later in the second half. Southern Lee (0-1) will travel to Green Hope next Friday. Westover (1-0) travels to St. Paul’s.

Scoring

Westover 0 14 26 7 47

Southern Lee 0 0 7 0 7

Scoring Summary

W– Joshua Jones 41 yd pass to Justin Frazier-Tomlin (2pt conversion good)

W – Jones 11 yd pass to Ja’Don Rourk (PAT missed)

W – Joel McLaurin 17 yd run (PAT missed)

W – McLaurin 40 yd run (PAT missed)

SL – Brett Tate-Blanks 33 yd INT Return (Bryan McCollum PAT)

W – Brandon Avery 74 yd run (Tyrese Virgo PAT)

W – Fumble recovered in end zone (Virgo PAT)

W – Jones 32 yd pass to Ethan O’Neil-Hubbard (Virgo PAT)

Rushing

W- 44-250, 3TD

SL – DJ Baldwin 5-15; Tyrice Douglas 7-12; Anthony Robinson 4-9; Jorderion Hamilton 4-6; Brett Tate-Blanks 2-(-4); Robbie Sims 2-(-7); Totals 17-31

Passing

W – 9-14, 116 yds, 3 TD, 1 INT

SL – Sims 5-11, 15 yds; Brett Tate-Blanks 0-1; Totals 5-12, 15 yds

Receiving

W – 9-116 yds, 3 TD

SL – Alex Touchard 2-15; Anthony Robinson 1-1; Kamaree Butler 1-(-1); Patrick Spearman 1-0; Totals 5-15

· Junior Alex Touchard was named the Normann Financial Group/Bubbas Subs & Pizza Offensive Player of the Game

· Sophomore Brett Tate-Blanks was named the Normann Financial Group/Bubbas Subs & Pizza Defensive Player of the Game.

· The Wilkinson Coach’s Player of the Game will be announced on the Coach’s Show at 7:30 on Tuesday night on WFJA Sports 105.5 FM.

· The Cavaliers had 5 turnovers; Westover had 1

· Westover had 19 penalties for 135 yards, the Cavs 8 for 60.

· Visit wfjawwgpradio.com and go to High School Football for more stats and information on Southern Lee Football and the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference

