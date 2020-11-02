WFJA Airing Local Election Results Tuesday Night

Sandhills Broadcasting will air Local Election Results on WFJA – 105.5 FM Election night from the Lee County Elections Board. WFJA/WWGP News Director Margaret Murchison will bring LIVE updates 2-3 times per hour and continually update all local races beginning at 7:30 pm. There will be set updates at :18 & :50 minutes after each hour with breaking news updates in between.

The WFJA updates will feature the Lee County Commissioner Race as well as the Lee County School Board, local Senate and House races, and the Bond Vote for the Sports Complex.

Tentative Broadcast Update Schedule

7:30 – Live Opening from the Elections Board

7:50 – Updated Vote Totals

8:18 – Updated Vote Totals

8:50 – Updated Vote Totals

9:18 – Updated Vote Totals

9:50 – Updated Vote Totals

10:18 – Updated Vote Totals

*WFJA will also provide updates in-between the above times if there are any major changes/updates.

**WFJA will stay on the above schedule until final vote totals are in.