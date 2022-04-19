WFJA/WWGP 2022 Local Candidate Interviews Scheduled for April 26-28

Sandhills Broadcasting Group announces that Local Candidate Interviews for candidates in the upcoming May 17 elections will take place April 26-28 and air live on WFJA & WWGP Radio stations in the Sandhills. The interviews will feature all candidates from the following contests: NC State Senate District 12, NC House District 51, the Sanford City Council, Lee County Commissioners, Sanford Mayor, Lee County Sheriff, and Lee County Board of Education. Interviews will begin at 12:30 each day and will simulcast on both WFJA (105.5 FM) and WWGP (95.1 FM & 1050 AM) and stream on the station’s website at: www.wfjawwgpradio.com.

Interview questions for candidates are being prepared by the WFJA Staff and a group of local citizens selected by the station will quiz the candidates. Interviews will last 20 minutes each and the complete schedule will be posted on the WFJA website by Monday, April 25th.

In addition to airing “Live” interview audio each afternoon, videos for each individual interview will be posted on the WFJA/WWGP website by 8 pm each evening.

Tuesday, April 26 – Four (4) Candidates for NC Senate District 12, Two (2) Candidates for NC House of Representatives District 51, and Six (6) Candidates Sanford City Council

Wednesday, April 27 – Seven (7) Candidates for Lee County Commissioners, Two (2) Candidates for Sanford Mayor

Thursday, April 28 – Three (3) Candidates for Lee County Sheriff, Seven (7) Candidates for the Lee County Board of Education