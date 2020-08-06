WFJA & WWGP College Football Schedules Taking Shape

August 6, 2020|,

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the football schedule this morning and the WFJA & WWGP college football broadcast schedules are nearly set.    Game times are still TBA, but dates and opponents are set for the fall.   The WFJA & WWGP game schedules for ACC games:

*************************************************************

UNC Football on WFJA 105.5 FM

Sept. 12 – Syracuse

Sept. 19 – Non-Conference opponent TBA

Oct. 3 – UNC @ Boston College

Oct 10 – Virginia Tech

Oct 17 – UNC @ Florida State

Oct 24 – NC State

Oct 31 – UNC @ Virginia

Nov 7 – UNC @ Duke

Nov 14 – Wake Forest

Nov 27 – Notre Dame

Dec 5 – UNC @ Miami

*************************************************************

NC State Football on WWGP 95.1 FM & 1050 AM

Sept. 12 – NCSU @ Virginia Tech

Sept. 19 – Wake Forest

Oct. 3 – NCSU @ Pitt

Oct 10 – NCSU @ Virginia

Oct 17 – Duke

Oct 24 – NCSU @ UNC

Nov 6 – Miami

Nov 14 – Florida State

Nov 21 – Liberty

Nov 28 – NCSU @ Syracuse

Dec 5 – Georgia Tech

Share this Article

More News Posts

Headed Back to CCCC This Fall? What Students Should Expect

McPhaul Tops Hockaday on 3rd Playoff Hole to Win 4th Brick Capital Classic Title

2020 Brick Capital Classic – WFJA Predictions

Harrington & Wicker Lead The Way With Four Brick Titles – Will Either Win A 5th?

Craig Sturdivant Won The Brick Capital His Way – Three Times

News Archive
Sports Archive

Discover Other Content