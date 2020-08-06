WFJA & WWGP College Football Schedules Taking Shape
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the football schedule this morning and the WFJA & WWGP college football broadcast schedules are nearly set. Game times are still TBA, but dates and opponents are set for the fall. The WFJA & WWGP game schedules for ACC games:
*************************************************************
UNC Football on WFJA 105.5 FM
Sept. 12 – Syracuse
Sept. 19 – Non-Conference opponent TBA
Oct. 3 – UNC @ Boston College
Oct 10 – Virginia Tech
Oct 17 – UNC @ Florida State
Oct 24 – NC State
Oct 31 – UNC @ Virginia
Nov 7 – UNC @ Duke
Nov 14 – Wake Forest
Nov 27 – Notre Dame
Dec 5 – UNC @ Miami
*************************************************************
NC State Football on WWGP 95.1 FM & 1050 AM
Sept. 12 – NCSU @ Virginia Tech
Sept. 19 – Wake Forest
Oct. 3 – NCSU @ Pitt
Oct 10 – NCSU @ Virginia
Oct 17 – Duke
Oct 24 – NCSU @ UNC
Nov 6 – Miami
Nov 14 – Florida State
Nov 21 – Liberty
Nov 28 – NCSU @ Syracuse
Dec 5 – Georgia Tech