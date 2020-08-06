WFJA & WWGP College Football Schedules Taking Shape

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the football schedule this morning and the WFJA & WWGP college football broadcast schedules are nearly set. Game times are still TBA, but dates and opponents are set for the fall. The WFJA & WWGP game schedules for ACC games:

UNC Football on WFJA 105.5 FM

Sept. 12 – Syracuse

Sept. 19 – Non-Conference opponent TBA

Oct. 3 – UNC @ Boston College

Oct 10 – Virginia Tech

Oct 17 – UNC @ Florida State

Oct 24 – NC State

Oct 31 – UNC @ Virginia

Nov 7 – UNC @ Duke

Nov 14 – Wake Forest

Nov 27 – Notre Dame

Dec 5 – UNC @ Miami

NC State Football on WWGP 95.1 FM & 1050 AM

Sept. 12 – NCSU @ Virginia Tech

Sept. 19 – Wake Forest

Oct. 3 – NCSU @ Pitt

Oct 10 – NCSU @ Virginia

Oct 17 – Duke

Oct 24 – NCSU @ UNC

Nov 6 – Miami

Nov 14 – Florida State

Nov 21 – Liberty

Nov 28 – NCSU @ Syracuse

Dec 5 – Georgia Tech