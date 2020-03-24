WFJA & WWGP’s 34th Annual Easter Sunrise Service Will Move To The Studio

Coronavirus concerns and pleas from local and state officials to keep social distancing and small groups have moved the 34th Annual Easter Sunrise Service indoors for the 1st time. The yearly service is normally held outdoors at Buffalo Cemetery but will use the in-house studio to air the service for this year’s celebration of Easter. The annual service, to be held on April 12th, will begin at 6:30 am from the WFJA studio with local Pastors Gene Cobb of St. Luke UMC and Joel Murr of Grace Chapel Church leading the service. Local Gospel & Country singer John Norris will provide the music.

Listeners may enjoy the Easter Service on both WFJA (105.5 FM) and WWGP (1050 AM & 95.1 FM) or online at www.wfjawwgpradio.com.