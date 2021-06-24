Who Will Win the 45th Annual Brick Capital Classic?

Play will begin this Saturday at Sanford Golf Club in the 45th Annual Brick Capital Classic and a field of approximately 156 hopefuls will test their skills in one of the area’s major amateur golf tournaments. A total of 9 former champions are signed up and the starting field is one of the best in tournament history – making picking a winner for this year’s event a tough assignment. WFJA Sports will take a peek at the top players in this year’s event and offer some picks for the 2021 Brick Capital Classic.

Former Champions

Nine former winners are entered and while a few have aged on into the Senior Division, several will be expected to contend and be a part of the fight this weekend. Below are the former winners that we expect to contend.

2017 – Will Morgan – Morgan (Laurinburg) set several tournament records when he won in 2017 and returns for his 3rd Brick Capital. Morgan’s 131 total for the event is the lowest total in tournament history and we expect Morgan to contend…period.

2016 – Paul Jett – Jett (Pinehurst) fired a final round 66 when he won in 2016. Jett is a veteran of tournament play and a disciplined player that understands Sanford Golf Club. Look for Jett to contend as well.

2007 – Carson Lanier – Lanier (Sanford) turned professional after winning the Brick Capital and tolled several years on the mini-tours. He regained his amateur status and is competing in his 1st Brick Capital in some time. Lanier hasn’t played a lot and will have to shake some rust, but the skills are there, and you never know.

2006 – Currie Howell – The 2006 winner returns and will look to be competitive in this year’s Brick. Howell (Angier) has been competitive several times since his win in 2006 and his success will depend on the short game this weekend.

2002 – Jordan Pomeranz – Pomeranz (West Palm Beach) is another contender that turned professional and regained amateur status. Pomeranz has nice length and plenty of skills. But he falls into the same category that I would place Howell and Lanier – balancing work and practice time leading up to the tournament will be key.

2001, 2003, 2010, 2011 – David Wicker – Wicker (Sanford) probably plays less golf than anyone that we will consider a favorite. Family and work drive him the most now and golf time has been reduced for the last few years. But those that know Wicker, know his skills have not changed much and how quickly he can shake off the rust will be key. If Wicker gets things going don’t rule him out – as he knows Sanford Golf Club and knows how to win.

1997, 2005, 2008, 2020 – Press McPhaul – McPhaul (Raleigh) is Defending Champion and will be one to watch this weekend. This 4-time winner is probably the best candidate to reach a record 5th title this weekend and we expect Press to be in the mix…period.

1990, 1994, 1996, 19999 – Gerald Harrington – Harrington (Wilmington) still has plenty of game and will hit as many greens as anyone in the field even in his early 60s. The short game will be the story with Harrington – who probably has more experience in this event than anyone.

1984, 1995, 2004 – Craig Sturdivant – Sturdivant (Sanford) is another that still has plenty of game and length despite being 60+. Short game will be key for Sturdivant, but he still has the abilities to compete for the title.

Others We Think Will Compete

Walter Brinker – Brinker (Sanford) led last year’s tournament after an opening 67 and ended up 4th despite a busted thumb. Brinker has exceptional length and has recorded 4 top 5’s in the Brick in the last 10 years and we look for Brinker to be in the mix again.

Jonathan Hockaday – Hockaday (Sanford) has won two consecutive Quail Ridge Classic titles and lost the Brick Capital last year in a playoff. Hockaday has a good all-around game, and we expect him to contend for the title. Like Brinker, Hockaday also has a handful of top 5s in this event.

Courtney Stiles – Stiles (Pinehurst) became the first woman in over 30 years to compete in the Brick’s Championship Flight last year and finished 3rd. Rounds of 68-71 set several records for women in the Brick and we look for Stiles to contend again.

Jody Yarbrough – Yarbrough (Buies Creek) leads a contingent of Harnett County players that will compete for this year’s Brick title. The tall left-hander hits it long and if the short game is good, should compete this weekend.

Others Who Could Find Lightning in a Bottle – And Win the Brick

A large group of quality players in this year’s field have the ability to go low but haven’t yet established themselves as a major contender for the Brick Capital Classic title. History tells us that several times in the Brick Capital’s 44 years, a winner has appeared that was not expected – such as Mike Purvis in 1987, Don Moss in 1993, or Bobby Ballinger in 2000. Below is a list of those that will not surprise us if they get in the mix on Sunday – especially if they can find that spark and put everything together this coming weekend.

Chris Brown (Sanford)

Tony Fish (Lillington)

Rick Goforth (Fayetteville)

AJ Johnson (Sanford)

Brandon Jones (Sanford)

Steven Lassiter (Pinehurst)

Zack Martin (Sanford)

Dalton Mauldin (Sanford)

Brad McDougald (Sanford)

Mark Midford (Sanford)

Robin Perkins (Sanford)

Nate Presnal (Sanford)

Michael Rhodes (Sanford)

Stephen Salmon (Lillington)

Kenny Stewart (Buies Creek)

Keith Thomas (Sanford)

Brad Wicker (Sanford)

Winning Scores Since 2000

Four (4) scores of 134 (-8) or better

Sixteen (16) scores from 140 (-2) to 135 (-7)

One (1) score over par (+2)

History tells us that 76.2% of the time since 2000, that the winning score in the Brick Capital has been between -2 and -7 shots under par. Years past have also shown us the more under par we go, the smaller the number of golfers that will be in the hunt for the Brick Capital title. Years that have had a winning score from -2 to -5 under par, have normally seen 6-8 players into the mix by late Sunday afternoon. Course conditions this year are superb, and scoring should be good. Four under par (-4) made the playoff last year and conditions are similar to those of last year’s event. WFJA Sports looks for the winning score to be 5-7 shots under par for the weekend.

WFJA at the Brick Capital

WFJA Sports will air updates and interviews from the 45th Annual Brick Capital Classic this weekend for the 27th consecutive year. WFJA will feature updates at :18 and :48 minutes after each hour with scoring updates on the leaders. Interviews with the leaders and eventual Champion will also be a part of the LIVE updates on 105.5 FM. Updates will stream live on: www.wfjawwgpradio.com through the station’s website. Updates begin at 12:18 on both Saturday & Sunday all the way thru the 6:00 hour – every 30 minutes. Listen in and enjoy!!