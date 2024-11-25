Yellow Jacket Football Ends in 2nd Round of Playoffs 35-26

North Brunswick scored two 4th quarter TDs to beat Lee County 35-26 and end the Yellow Jacket season in the 2nd round of the State 3A Football Championship. Lee County had used BJ Balldwin’s 3rd TD of the night early in the 4th to pull within 21-20, but North Brunswick dominated the final 10 minutes to get the win.

North Brunswick jumped out to an early 14-0 lead with 2 first quarter scores but Lee County cut the lead in half with a BJ Baldwin 1-yard run to leave the score at 14-7 at the half. North Brunswick score early in the 3rd to take a 21-7 lead, but two more scores by Baldwin would get the Yellow Jackets within 21-20 with 11 minutes still to play.

North Brunswick would score on a 31-yard pass play to lead 28-20 before Lee County would get a 9-yard run by Jack Martin to get within two at 28-26. Lee County would go for two to tie, but came up short, and to opponents would get one more score with :50 seconds remaining for the final score.

Drake Brown led Lee County with 105 yards on 17 carries and BJ Baldwin chipped in 61 yards and 3 scores. Jack Martin finished the night 10 of 15 passing for 112 yards.

Scoring

Lee County 0 7 7 12 26

NBrunswick 14 0 7 14 35

Scoring Summary

NB – 6:37 1st – Montgomery 1 run (kick good)

NB – 1:07 1st – Montgomery 1 run (kick good)

LC – 9:58 2nd – BJ Baldwin 1 run (Alex Borrell kick)

NB – 9:06 3rd – Webo 30 run (kick good)

LC – 4:08 3rd – BJ Baldwin 12 run (Borrell kick)

LC – 11:55 4th – BJ Baldwin 14 run (2-pt conv failed)

NB – 8:26 4th – Jenrette 31 pass from Campbell (kick good)

LC – 5:50 4th – Jack Martin 9 run (2-pt conv failed)

NB – :50 4th – Montgomery 59 run (kick good)

Rushing

LC – Drake Brown 17-105, BJ Baldwin 8-61, Jack Martin 8-37 Totals 33-206

NB – Totals 42-260

Passing

LC – Jack Martin 10-15-112, Aiden Poole 2-2-36, Jayden Hill 0-1-0 Totals 12-18-148

NB – Totals 9-14-146

Receiving

LC – Jayden Hill – 7-98, Raymond Knotts 1-8, Cedic Gray 2-16, Lincoln Smith 2-36 Totals 12-148