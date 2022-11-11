Yellow Jacket Offense Carrying the Load – Can Defense Slow Down Scorpions?

Lee County heads to Leland for a 2nd Round 3A matchup Saturday evening with North Brunswick and will bring a red-hot offense that is healthy and ready to hit the ground running. Lee’s offense has been very efficient in recent weeks – despite missing RB BJ Brown for the Southern Lee game – with the Yellow Jackets scoring on nearly 70% of their last 21 possessions and averaging nearly 35 points per game. The Lee County offensive line has continued to lead the way – but will face their toughest test of the season – with the stingy North Brunswick defense awaiting.

The Yellow Jacket offense does feature two extremely talented runners with BJ Brown (1977 yards on the season) and bruising FB JoJo Jennings (9 yards per carry), but it has been the ability of the Yellow Jackets to spread opposing defenses with just enough passing and bubble screens to let the offensive line make space for Lee’s backs. Lee County will need to continue to keep the Scorpions spread out and the recent play of Receiver Kendal Morris and crew will certainly require plenty of attention. QB Mark Schlesinger has become a ground threat as well in recent weeks (177 yards last 3 weeks) and gives the opponents yet another option to watch.

Lee County has scored touchdowns on 14 of their last 21 possessions, punted 5 times, and turned it over on downs twice deep in opponent territory with no turnovers. It will require that same efficiency Saturday for the Yellow Jackets to move on – as we hope they do – and continued good play on the offensive front will be key.

Lee’s defense has given up nearly as many points as the offense has scored over the last month of the season, but it has been the ability of the defense to make some timely plays throughout the season that has led to several Jacket wins. This past Friday it was obvious early on that neither offense could be stopped – and whoever had the ball last would win – until the Jacket defense forced a FG at the end of a 3rd quarter Currituck drive. Lee County would force a punt on the next Knight possession – and that proved to be all the cushion the Lee offense would need.

Lee County saw a terrific running back last week at Currituck in elusive Ryan Fisher and will see NBrunswick RB Eric Mosley this week. Last week Fisher lit up the Jacket defense for 121 yards in the first half before the Lee defense tightened and held Fisher to 26 second half yards. It will take a similar effort to stop Mosely (127 ypg) and speedy QB Tarron Green – the duo that carries the Scorpion run offense. The NBrunswick offense is similar to Currituck in many ways and Lee County should be prepared.

This one should come down to the Lee offensive line holding their own at the line of scrimmage and the Jacket defense’s ability to get just enough stops on Saturday night. Below are WFJA Broadcast Notes for Lee County’s 2nd Round matchup.

Records

Lee Co 8-3

NBrunswick 10-1

Points Scored

Lee Co – 397 (36.1 ppg)

NBrunswick – 334 (30.4 ppg)

Points Allowed

Lee Co – 253 (23.0 ppg)

NBrunswick – 175 (15.9)

State Maxpreps Rankings (421 schools)

Lee Co – #116

NBrunswick – #50

Rushing Yardage

Lee Co – 3080 (280.0 ypg) 43 rushing TDs

NBrunswick – 2301 (209.2 ypg) 29 rushing TDs

Passing Yardage

Lee Co – 1449 (131.7 ypg) 13 passing TDs

NBrunswick – 1305 (118.6 ypg) 10 TDs

Total Yardage

Lee Co – 4529 (411.7 ypg)

NBrunswick – 3606 (327.8 ypg)

For those attending the game plan on a two-hour drive down I-40 to Leland for the 2nd Round matchup that will kick off at 6:30. WFJA Sports will air the Lee County Coach’s Show at 5:30, Live Pregame from the stadium at 6:00 and kickoff at 6:30.

Note: WFJA Sports will join the UNC-Wake Forest football game broadcast in progress after the Lee County @ NBrunswick broadcast & postgame wrap-up.