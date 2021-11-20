Yellow Jacket Season Ends in Overtime – Jacksonville Beats Lee County 25-22

Jacksonville Placekicker Britt Glover drilled an 18-yard field goal in overtime to beat Lee County 25-22 and send the Cardinals into the 4th round of the State 3A playoffs on Thanksgiving Friday. The Cardinals defense stopped Lee on the first possession in overtime that ended with a missed FG from 35 yards out. After being stopped on 2nd and 3rd down from in close to the goal, the visitors opted to kick on 4th down from the one, and Glover delivered the game winner.

The Yellow Jackets found themselves down 22-14 with just 2:30 to play when Lee County blocked a punt and got the ball at Jacksonville’s 33. Lee converted on 4th down from the 2-yard line on a JoJo Jennings run from the Wildcat Formation and Jennings converted again for the 2-point conversion to tie the game with 34 seconds to play and sent the game to overtime.

Jacksonville got the 1st points of the night with a Glover FG from 15 yards and went up 9-0 after a 6-yard run by freshman full-back Damon June. Lee blocked the extra point. The Yellow Jackets responded with the next 14 points – a 4-yard pass from Will Patterson to Tyric McKendall with just seconds left in the half, and a TJ Johnson 3-yard run – to lead 14-9 through the end of 3 quarters.

Jacksonville scored twice in the 4th, with 2-yard and 15-yard runs by June and took a 22-14 lead before the final drive by Lee County that tied the game.

Sophomore BJ Brown led Lee County on the ground with 78 yards on 16 carries and finished the season with 1338 yards rushing. Will Patterson was 22 of 31 passing for 183 yards and Tyric McKendall led the Lee County receivers with 8 catches for 74 yards.

Scoring

Jacksonville 3 6 0 13 3 25

Lee County 0 7 7 8 0 22

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

0:20 – JC – Glover 15 FG

2nd Quarter

6:23 – JC – June 6 run (kick blocked)

0:08 – LC – Will Patterson 4 pass to Tyric Mckendall (Kennedy Hernandez kick)

3rd Quarter

5:48 – LC – TJ Johnson 3 run (Hernandez kick)

4th Quarter

11:54 – JC – June 2 run (2-pt conv failed)

8:11 – JC – June 15 run (Glover kick)

0:34 – LC – JoJo Jennings 3 run (2-pt conv good)

Overtime

JC – Glover 18 FG

Rushing

JC – Benton 17-80, June 14-88, Rivera 6-23 Totals 37-191-3TD

LC – BJ Brown 16-78, JoJo Jennings 2-7, Kendall Morris 2-3, TJ Johnson 4-4, Tyric McKendall 1-7, Will Patterson 3-(-16) Totals 28-83-2TD

Passing

JC – Benton 7-16-105

LC – Will Patterson 22-31-183, Mark Schlesinger 0-1-0 Totals 22-32-183

Receiving

JC – Jones 4-57, Shapiro 2-36, June 1-12 Totals 7-105

LC – Tryic McKendall 8-74, Kenyon Palmer 4-37, BJ Brown 6-43, Isaiah Peoples 2-17, Aaron Wallace 1-5, Eli Garrison 1-2 Totals 22-183