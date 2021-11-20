Yellow Jacket Season Ends in Overtime – Jacksonville Beats Lee County 25-22
Jacksonville Placekicker Britt Glover drilled an 18-yard field goal in overtime to beat Lee County 25-22 and send the Cardinals into the 4th round of the State 3A playoffs on Thanksgiving Friday. The Cardinals defense stopped Lee on the first possession in overtime that ended with a missed FG from 35 yards out. After being stopped on 2nd and 3rd down from in close to the goal, the visitors opted to kick on 4th down from the one, and Glover delivered the game winner.
The Yellow Jackets found themselves down 22-14 with just 2:30 to play when Lee County blocked a punt and got the ball at Jacksonville’s 33. Lee converted on 4th down from the 2-yard line on a JoJo Jennings run from the Wildcat Formation and Jennings converted again for the 2-point conversion to tie the game with 34 seconds to play and sent the game to overtime.
Jacksonville got the 1st points of the night with a Glover FG from 15 yards and went up 9-0 after a 6-yard run by freshman full-back Damon June. Lee blocked the extra point. The Yellow Jackets responded with the next 14 points – a 4-yard pass from Will Patterson to Tyric McKendall with just seconds left in the half, and a TJ Johnson 3-yard run – to lead 14-9 through the end of 3 quarters.
Jacksonville scored twice in the 4th, with 2-yard and 15-yard runs by June and took a 22-14 lead before the final drive by Lee County that tied the game.
Sophomore BJ Brown led Lee County on the ground with 78 yards on 16 carries and finished the season with 1338 yards rushing. Will Patterson was 22 of 31 passing for 183 yards and Tyric McKendall led the Lee County receivers with 8 catches for 74 yards.
Scoring
Jacksonville 3 6 0 13 3 25
Lee County 0 7 7 8 0 22
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
0:20 – JC – Glover 15 FG
2nd Quarter
6:23 – JC – June 6 run (kick blocked)
0:08 – LC – Will Patterson 4 pass to Tyric Mckendall (Kennedy Hernandez kick)
3rd Quarter
5:48 – LC – TJ Johnson 3 run (Hernandez kick)
4th Quarter
11:54 – JC – June 2 run (2-pt conv failed)
8:11 – JC – June 15 run (Glover kick)
0:34 – LC – JoJo Jennings 3 run (2-pt conv good)
Overtime
JC – Glover 18 FG
Rushing
JC – Benton 17-80, June 14-88, Rivera 6-23 Totals 37-191-3TD
LC – BJ Brown 16-78, JoJo Jennings 2-7, Kendall Morris 2-3, TJ Johnson 4-4, Tyric McKendall 1-7, Will Patterson 3-(-16) Totals 28-83-2TD
Passing
JC – Benton 7-16-105
LC – Will Patterson 22-31-183, Mark Schlesinger 0-1-0 Totals 22-32-183
Receiving
JC – Jones 4-57, Shapiro 2-36, June 1-12 Totals 7-105
LC – Tryic McKendall 8-74, Kenyon Palmer 4-37, BJ Brown 6-43, Isaiah Peoples 2-17, Aaron Wallace 1-5, Eli Garrison 1-2 Totals 22-183
- Lee County had 17 first downs to 16 for Jacksonville. The Cardinals led in total offense 296 to 266 and finished with an advantage in time of possession 13:45 to 10:15.
- The Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the Game was Tyric McKendall and Landon Johnson was selected as the Defensive Player of the Game.
- The Yellow Jackets finish the season at 9-4 after earning the #1 Seed for the Sandhills 3A/4A in the first year in the new conference.
