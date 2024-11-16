Yellow Jackets Block Tying FG – Beat White Oak 34-31 in 1st Round
Daniel Prince broke through and blocked a potential game-tying FG with less than one minute to play and Lee County held on to beat White Oak 34-31 in the 1st Round of the State 3A Football Championship. Lee County scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:40 left in the game and the Jacket defense did just enough to force the final FG attempt. Lee County now moves on to the 2nd round and will travel to North Brunswick next Friday night.
White Oak got the first score of the game on a 25-yard FG and Lee quickly answered with a 33-yard TD run by Drake Brown for a 7-3 Lee County lead. White Oak would score two touchdowns after Lee turnovers to take a 16-7 lead with 3 minutes left in the half, but Lee answered – scoring on a 1-yard run by Brown to get within 16-15 at the half.
Brown would get his 3rd TD of the night for the only score in the 3rd quarter and Lee County took a 21-16 lead to the 4th. The 4th quarter saw each team score twice – White Oak on a 96-yard run and another from a yard out with 5:01 remaining to take a 31-27 lead. Lee County got two more TDs from Brown on a 3-yard run and the final from one yard out after a circus catch by Jayden Hill gave the Jackets a 1st and goal from the one.
Drake Brown led the Lee rushing attack with 107 yards on 21 carries and 5 TDs, Jayden Hill gathered 10 receptions for 155 yards and Jack Martin finished the night with 10 of 14 passing for 210 yards. The evenly matched teams finished with 364 total yards (Lee) and 366 for White Oak. Lee County improves to 6-5 on the season and White Oak finished the year at 9-2.
Scoring
Lee County 7 8 6 13 34
White Oak 3 13 0 15 31
Scoring Summary
WO – 5:54 1st – Ramson 25 FG
LC – 3:16 1st – Drake Brown 33 run (Alex Borrell kick)
WO – 10:57 2nd – 15-yard INT return (conversion failed)
WO – 3:40 2nd – Smith 1 run (Ramson kick)
LC – :11 2nd – Brown 1 run (2-pt conversion good)
LC – 6:31 3rd – Brown 2 run (kick failed)
WO – 11:45 4th – Smith 96 run (2-pt conversion good)
LC – 9:23 4th – Brown 3 run (conversion failed)
WO – 5:01 4th – Magio 1 run (Ramson kick)
LC – 1:40 4th – Brown 1 run (Borrell kick)
Rushing
LC – Drake Brown 21-107, BJ Baldwin 5-23, Jack Martin 4-(-2), Aiden Poole 1-(-10) Totals 30-118
WO – Smith 20-211, Magio 23-111 Totals 43-322
Passing
LC – Jack Martin 10-14-210, Aiden Poole 4-8-38 Totals 14-23-246
WO – Smith 4-10-44
Receiving
LC – Jayden Hill 10-155, Raymond Knotts 3-50, Aundre Gray 1-43 Totals 14-248
WO – Totals 4-44
- Lee County finished with 364 yards of total offense to 366 for White Oak. White Oak had 15 1st down to 14 for Lee County and the Yellow Jackets lost the turnover battle 2-1.
- Jack Martin was named the Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the Game for Lee County and DeAngelo Prince was name as the top Defensive Player for the Jackets. The 30-yard catch by Jayden Hill and the blocked FG by Daniel Prince were named as the co-plays of the game for Lee County.
- The Steve Burdeau Coach’s Show will air at 7:00 Tuesday night on WFJA and the Coaches will name the Coach’s pick for player of the game.
