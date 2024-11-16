Yellow Jackets Block Tying FG – Beat White Oak 34-31 in 1st Round

Daniel Prince broke through and blocked a potential game-tying FG with less than one minute to play and Lee County held on to beat White Oak 34-31 in the 1st Round of the State 3A Football Championship. Lee County scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:40 left in the game and the Jacket defense did just enough to force the final FG attempt. Lee County now moves on to the 2nd round and will travel to North Brunswick next Friday night.

White Oak got the first score of the game on a 25-yard FG and Lee quickly answered with a 33-yard TD run by Drake Brown for a 7-3 Lee County lead. White Oak would score two touchdowns after Lee turnovers to take a 16-7 lead with 3 minutes left in the half, but Lee answered – scoring on a 1-yard run by Brown to get within 16-15 at the half.

Brown would get his 3rd TD of the night for the only score in the 3rd quarter and Lee County took a 21-16 lead to the 4th. The 4th quarter saw each team score twice – White Oak on a 96-yard run and another from a yard out with 5:01 remaining to take a 31-27 lead. Lee County got two more TDs from Brown on a 3-yard run and the final from one yard out after a circus catch by Jayden Hill gave the Jackets a 1st and goal from the one.

Drake Brown led the Lee rushing attack with 107 yards on 21 carries and 5 TDs, Jayden Hill gathered 10 receptions for 155 yards and Jack Martin finished the night with 10 of 14 passing for 210 yards. The evenly matched teams finished with 364 total yards (Lee) and 366 for White Oak. Lee County improves to 6-5 on the season and White Oak finished the year at 9-2.

Scoring

Lee County 7 8 6 13 34

White Oak 3 13 0 15 31

Scoring Summary

WO – 5:54 1st – Ramson 25 FG

LC – 3:16 1st – Drake Brown 33 run (Alex Borrell kick)

WO – 10:57 2nd – 15-yard INT return (conversion failed)

WO – 3:40 2nd – Smith 1 run (Ramson kick)

LC – :11 2nd – Brown 1 run (2-pt conversion good)

LC – 6:31 3rd – Brown 2 run (kick failed)

WO – 11:45 4th – Smith 96 run (2-pt conversion good)

LC – 9:23 4th – Brown 3 run (conversion failed)

WO – 5:01 4th – Magio 1 run (Ramson kick)

LC – 1:40 4th – Brown 1 run (Borrell kick)

Rushing

LC – Drake Brown 21-107, BJ Baldwin 5-23, Jack Martin 4-(-2), Aiden Poole 1-(-10) Totals 30-118

WO – Smith 20-211, Magio 23-111 Totals 43-322

Passing

LC – Jack Martin 10-14-210, Aiden Poole 4-8-38 Totals 14-23-246

WO – Smith 4-10-44

Receiving

LC – Jayden Hill 10-155, Raymond Knotts 3-50, Aundre Gray 1-43 Totals 14-248

WO – Totals 4-44