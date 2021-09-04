Yellow Jackets Bounce Back With Convincing 38-0 Win Over South Granville

The Lee County Yellow Jackets bounced back in a big way Friday night on the road with a convincing 38-0 win over South Granville in a non-conference matchup. Lee County controlled the field position and the line of scrimmage from the outset and used a 21-point first quarter to squelch any doubt about this one. Lee County held the Vikings to 52 yards of total offense on the night and rolled up 347 yards for the night. The Jacket defense – coupled with several nifty punt returns by Eli Garrison – kept the Lee County offense with a short field all night and Lee County only needed the ball for 18 of the 48 minutes to roll up 38 points.

Will Patterson was 14 of 20 passing on the night for 200 yards and the Lee running backs combined for 147 yards. BJ Brown had 73 yards on 13 carries to lead the Jackets.

Lee County improves to 2-1 on the season and will visit Fuquay-Varina this coming Friday night for the final non-conference game this season.

Scoring

Lee County 21 7 7 3 38

South Granville 0 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

LC – Landon Johnson recovered blocked punt in the end zone (Kennedy Hernandez kick)

LC – Logan Walker 5 pass from Will Patterson (Hernandez kick)

LC – Kendall Morris 47 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – Aaron Wallace 21 pass from Patterson (Hernandez kick)

LC – BJ Brown 7 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – Hernandez 20 FG

Rushing

LC – BJ Brown 13-73, Kendall Morris 2-47, Justin Thompson 3-14, Will Patterson 4-11, TJ Johnson 2-2, JoJo Jennings 3-0 Totals 27-147

SG – Totals 46-54

Passing

LC – Will Patterson 14-20-200

SG – Totals 1-2-(-2)

Receiving

LC – Tyric McKendall 5-49, Eli Garrison 3-56, Logan Walker 2-6, Kenyon Palmer 1-32, BJ Brown 1-12, Aaron Wallace 1-21, Jaylin Person 1-24 Totals 14-200

SG – Totals 1-(-2)