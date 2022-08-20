Yellow Jackets, Brown Rush Past Northwood 53-20 in Season Opener

Lee County came into the season knowing that the running of BJ Brown behind a huge and experienced offensive line would be one of the team’s strengths. The Yellow Jackets’ opener simply confirmed that, as Brown rushed for 222 yards on 18 carries to lead Lee County to a 53-20 victory over the Northwood Chargers.

Lee County jumped out to a 20-0 lead and led by 33-6 at the break. Lee County continued to score at will throughout as JoJo Jennings added three scores from 9, 7, and 8 yards and the Yellow Jacket defense did enough to keep Northwood at a distance. Two Yellow Jacket turnovers gave Northwood a short field for their 1st two scores.

Mark Schlesinger, starting in his 1st game at QB for the Yellow Jackets, finished the night with 10 of 13 passing for 94 yards and a TD. Schlesinger also added a running TD from 1 yard out.

Scoring

Northwood 0 6 8 6 20

Lee County 13 20 13 7 53

Scoring Summary

LC – BJ Brown 22 run (Alonzo Hernandez kick)

LC – Mark Schlesinger 1 run (kick failed)

LC – JoJo Jennings 9 run (Hernandez kick)

NW – Richey 6 yd pass from Smith (kick failed)

LC – Jennings 7 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – Isaiah McKendall 47-yd fumble recovery return (kick failed)

LC – Jayden Hill 9-yd pass from Schlesinger (kick blocked)

NW – Smith 2 run (2-pt conv good)

LC – Brown 33 run (Hernandez kick)

NW – Smith 2 run (conv failed)

Rushing

NW – Fortune 20-55, Smith 21-106, Xio 4-2 Totals 45-163

LC – BJ Brown 18-222, JoJo Jennings 6-34, Mark Schlesinger 10-5, Jermaine Banks 2-10, Raleak Cotton 2-35, Ayo Adesanya 1-6 Totals 39-312

Passing

NW – Smith 4-11-64

LC – Schlesinger 10-13-94

Receiving

NW – Gonzales 1-13, Richie 3-51

LC – Logan Walker 2-23, Kendall Morris 3-45, Jayden Hill 2-16, Isaiah Peoples 1-3, JoJo Jennings 1-10, BJ Brown 1-(-3) Totals 10-94