Yellow Jackets, Brown Rush Past Northwood 53-20 in Season Opener
Lee County came into the season knowing that the running of BJ Brown behind a huge and experienced offensive line would be one of the team’s strengths. The Yellow Jackets’ opener simply confirmed that, as Brown rushed for 222 yards on 18 carries to lead Lee County to a 53-20 victory over the Northwood Chargers.
Lee County jumped out to a 20-0 lead and led by 33-6 at the break. Lee County continued to score at will throughout as JoJo Jennings added three scores from 9, 7, and 8 yards and the Yellow Jacket defense did enough to keep Northwood at a distance. Two Yellow Jacket turnovers gave Northwood a short field for their 1st two scores.
Mark Schlesinger, starting in his 1st game at QB for the Yellow Jackets, finished the night with 10 of 13 passing for 94 yards and a TD. Schlesinger also added a running TD from 1 yard out.
Scoring
Northwood 0 6 8 6 20
Lee County 13 20 13 7 53
Scoring Summary
LC – BJ Brown 22 run (Alonzo Hernandez kick)
LC – Mark Schlesinger 1 run (kick failed)
LC – JoJo Jennings 9 run (Hernandez kick)
NW – Richey 6 yd pass from Smith (kick failed)
LC – Jennings 7 run (Hernandez kick)
LC – Isaiah McKendall 47-yd fumble recovery return (kick failed)
LC – Jayden Hill 9-yd pass from Schlesinger (kick blocked)
NW – Smith 2 run (2-pt conv good)
LC – Brown 33 run (Hernandez kick)
NW – Smith 2 run (conv failed)
Rushing
NW – Fortune 20-55, Smith 21-106, Xio 4-2 Totals 45-163
LC – BJ Brown 18-222, JoJo Jennings 6-34, Mark Schlesinger 10-5, Jermaine Banks 2-10, Raleak Cotton 2-35, Ayo Adesanya 1-6 Totals 39-312
Passing
NW – Smith 4-11-64
LC – Schlesinger 10-13-94
Receiving
NW – Gonzales 1-13, Richie 3-51
LC – Logan Walker 2-23, Kendall Morris 3-45, Jayden Hill 2-16, Isaiah Peoples 1-3, JoJo Jennings 1-10, BJ Brown 1-(-3) Totals 10-94
- Lee County finished with 406 yards of total offense to 226 for Northwood. Lee County won the battle of 1st downs 15-12 and the turnover battle 2-1. Northwood led in time of possession 29:00 to 19:00 for Lee County.
- Lee County racked up 12 penalties for 85 yards in the game. The Jackets were 4 of 7 on 3rd downs and 1 of 1 on 4th downs situations.
- BJ Brown and Ayden Rhoney were the Normann Financial Group Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game. The Wilkinson Coach’s POG will be announced on Tuesday night’s Coach’s Show.
