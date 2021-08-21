Yellow Jackets Finish Off Northwood 62-0 in Season Opener

The Lee County Yellow Jackets started right where they left off Friday night and finished off Northwood 62-0 in the lightning delayed game in Pittsboro. Lee County led 26-0 when lightning halted play with over 10 minutes still left in the 1st half. Play resumed at 11:00 Saturday morning and the Yellow Jackets controlled the game throughout. Lee County rolled up 517 yards of offense and scored touchdowns on every possession to easily win the season opener.

Lee County scored 4 times through the air and 5 on the ground. Will Patterson finished 10 of 19 for 325 yards and 4 TDs and seven different running backs combined for 192 yards on 27 carries. Sophomore BJ Brown led the way for Lee County with 93 yards on 9 carries.

The Lee County defense held Northwood to one first down and only 36 yards of total offense for the game. Lee County returns home next Friday night to face Overhills at Paul Gay Stadium.

Scoring

Lee County 20 28 7 7 62

Northwood 0 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

LC – Will Patterson 27 pass to TJ Johnson (Kennedy Hernandez kick)

LC – BJ Brown 7 run (kick failed)

LC – JoJo Jennings 4 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – Patterson 50 pass to Kenyon Palmer (Hernandez kick)

LC – Patterson 31 pass to Eli Garrison (Hernandez kick)

LC – TJ Johnson 12 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – Patterson 74 pass to Tyrik McKendall (Hernandez kick)

LC – Justin Thompson 4 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – Raleak Cotton 11 run (Hernandez kick)

Rushing

Lee County – BJ Brown 9-93, TJ Johnson 3-25, Jennings 1-3, Patterson 1-2, Thompson 4-11, Cotton 1-11, Noah Johns 6-36, Mark Schlesinger 2-11 Totals 27-192

Northwood – Totals 3-42

Passing

Lee County – Will Patterson 10-19 – 324

Northwood – Totals 1-1-(-5)

Receiving

Lee County – Kenyon Palmer 2-84, Tyric McKendall 2-88, Eli Garrison 2-69, TJ Johnson 2-55, BJ Brown 2-28 Totals 10-324

Will Patterson was selected as the Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the Game and Landon Johnson was selected Defensive Player of the Game. The Wilkinson Coach’s Player of the game will be announced on the Coach’s Show Tuesday night at 7:00 on WFJA.

