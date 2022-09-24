Yellow Jackets Get Physical Road Win at Hoke County 27-16
The Lee County Yellow Jackets remained unbeaten – winning a physical battle on the road against Hoke County – and now sit atop the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference with a 2-0 league mark. BJ Brown continued his torrid pace to start the season by rushing for 244 yards against Hoke, but it was a 54-yard TD run by JoJo Jennings on his only carry of the game – that pushed the lead to 20-10 and turned the momentum back to the Jackets. Hoke would get one final score to pull within 20-16 with 3:06 to play, but five plays later Brown would gain 31 on his final carry of the night for a 27-16 final score.
Lee County would get the only score in the 1st quarter on a 22-yard catch by Kendall Morris and Brown pushed the lead to 13 on a 1-yard run early in the 2nd. Hoke would get a score on a 4-yard run by Ethan Wallace just before the half to make it 13-7 at the break. Hoke would get the only points in the 3rd on a 33-yard field goal – setting up the drive where Jennings would score.
Mark Schlesinger finished 10 of 17 for 119 yards for the Yellow Jackets and Morris led the Lee receivers with 4 catches on the night for 46 yards.
Lee County has a bye week coming up and will be back in action on Friday, October 7th, when they host the Pinecrest Patriots.
Scoring
Lee County 7 6 0 14 27
Hoke County 0 7 3 6 16
Scoring Summary
LC – Kendall Morris 22 pass from Mark Schlesinger (Alonzo Hernandez kick)
LC – BJ Brown 1 run (kick failed)
HC – Wallace 4 run (kick good)
HC – Ramirez 33 FG
LC – JoJo Jennings 54 run (Hernandez kick)
HC – Wallace 32 run (Conv failed)
LC – Brown 31 run (Hernandez kick)
Rushing
LC – BJ Brown 30-244, JoJo Jennings 1-54, Mark Schlesinger 2(-9), Totals 33-289
HC – Wallace 27-155, Saunders 8-29, Totals 35-184
Passing
LC – Mark Schlesinger 10-17-119
HC – Saunders 14-24-132
Receiving
LC – Morris 4-46, Isaiah Peoples 1-5, Jayden Hill 3-21, Logan Walker 2-47 Totals 10-119
HC – Totals 14-132
- Lee County lost the turnover battle 2-0 giving up one fumble and one interception. In a strange set of stats, the Yellow Jackets had 18 first downs to Hoke’s 11, but Hoke dominated time of possession 30 mins to 18 mins.
- BJ Brown was selected as the Normann Financial Group/Bubba Subs & Pizza Offensive Player of the Game and Ayo Adesanya was selected as the Defensive Player of the Game for Lee County.
- BJ Brown has now rolled up 1,264 rushing yards through Lee County’s first 6 games for a 210.7 per game average. The Yellow Jacket Junior was leading the state in rushing for 3A schools and 2nd overall heading into Friday’s game at Hoke Co. His 244 yards against Hoke should certainly keep him near the top once all the stats come in over the next few days.
- The Lee County Coach’s Show will take a week off as well and return on Tuesday, October 4th at 7:00 on WFJA Sports.