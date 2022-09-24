Yellow Jackets Get Physical Road Win at Hoke County 27-16

The Lee County Yellow Jackets remained unbeaten – winning a physical battle on the road against Hoke County – and now sit atop the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference with a 2-0 league mark. BJ Brown continued his torrid pace to start the season by rushing for 244 yards against Hoke, but it was a 54-yard TD run by JoJo Jennings on his only carry of the game – that pushed the lead to 20-10 and turned the momentum back to the Jackets. Hoke would get one final score to pull within 20-16 with 3:06 to play, but five plays later Brown would gain 31 on his final carry of the night for a 27-16 final score.

Lee County would get the only score in the 1st quarter on a 22-yard catch by Kendall Morris and Brown pushed the lead to 13 on a 1-yard run early in the 2nd. Hoke would get a score on a 4-yard run by Ethan Wallace just before the half to make it 13-7 at the break. Hoke would get the only points in the 3rd on a 33-yard field goal – setting up the drive where Jennings would score.

Mark Schlesinger finished 10 of 17 for 119 yards for the Yellow Jackets and Morris led the Lee receivers with 4 catches on the night for 46 yards.

Lee County has a bye week coming up and will be back in action on Friday, October 7th, when they host the Pinecrest Patriots.

Scoring

Lee County 7 6 0 14 27

Hoke County 0 7 3 6 16

Scoring Summary

LC – Kendall Morris 22 pass from Mark Schlesinger (Alonzo Hernandez kick)

LC – BJ Brown 1 run (kick failed)

HC – Wallace 4 run (kick good)

HC – Ramirez 33 FG

LC – JoJo Jennings 54 run (Hernandez kick)

HC – Wallace 32 run (Conv failed)

LC – Brown 31 run (Hernandez kick)

Rushing

LC – BJ Brown 30-244, JoJo Jennings 1-54, Mark Schlesinger 2(-9), Totals 33-289

HC – Wallace 27-155, Saunders 8-29, Totals 35-184

Passing

LC – Mark Schlesinger 10-17-119

HC – Saunders 14-24-132

Receiving

LC – Morris 4-46, Isaiah Peoples 1-5, Jayden Hill 3-21, Logan Walker 2-47 Totals 10-119

HC – Totals 14-132