Yellow Jackets Hold Off South Granville 34-28 to Improve to 3-0

The Lee County Yellow Jackets used another 200+ night from BJ Brown to jump out to leads of 27-0 and 34-7, then held off a late South Granville rally to win 34-28 on Homecoming night at Paul Gay Stadium in Sanford. The Yellow Jackets forced 4 turnovers on the night but would have to overcome 17 penalties – 12 in the 2nd half – and a 278-yard night by Viking running back Khawan Bobbit to start 3-0 on the season.

Lee jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead – scoring on 3 of their first 4 possessions – with Brown scoring twice and QB Mark Schlesinger getting a score on a keeper from 7 yards out. That would be the halftime score that stood until Lee’s Jo Jo Jennings rambled in from 18 yards out to push the lead to 27-0. South Granville would get their 1st score with 2:11 left in the 3rd but Lee County would answer with Brown’s third score from one yard out to make it 34-7 with 11:21 to play.

South Granville would score 21 points in just over 5:00 minutes – the first coming at the 6:60 mark, another at 3:48, and the final with just over a minute to play. Viking drives were aided by a slew of Yellow Jacket penalties and Lee’s one turnover on a fumble. The Vikings stopped Lee on a 4th down with just over 20 seconds left but couldn’t get out of their end of the field in the final seconds.

BJ Brown finished the night with 201 yards on 27 carries with Jennings adding 69 on 7 carries. Schlesinger was a perfect 4 of 4 passing for 55 yards in the first half and added a rushing score for the Yellow Jackets.

Lee County will travel to Baskerville, Va next Friday for the final non-conference game of the year as they play Meckleburg County HS.

Scoring

South Granville 0 0 7 21 28

Lee County 14 7 6 7 34

Scoring Summary

LC – BJ Brown 35 run (Alonzo Hernandez kick)

LC – Mark Schlesinger 7 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – Brown 1 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – Jo Jo Jennings 18 run (kick blocked)

SG – Bobbit 1 run (Wrenn kick)

LC – Brown 1 run (Hernandez kick)

SG – Hunter 2 run (Wrenn kick)

SG – Bobbit 45 run (Wrenn kick)

SG – Bobbit 21 run (Wrenn kick)

Rushing

SG – Bobbit 29-278, Allah 9-23, Vestal 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Medley 2-8 Totals 42-312

LC – BJ Brown 27-201, Jo Jo Jennings 7-69, Mark Schlesinger 4-9, Jermaine Banks 3-14, Jack Martin 1-5, JB Alston 1(-5) Totals 43-293

Passing

SG – Totals 5-19-114

LC – Mark Schlesinger 4-4-55, Jayden Hill 0-2-0, Jack Martin 0-1 Totals 4-7-55

Receiving

SG – Totals 5-114

LC – Kendall Morris 1-8, Jayden Hill 2-40, BJ Brown 1-7 Totals 4-55