Yellow Jackets Open With Messy Win Over South Granville 27-6

The Lee County Yellow Jackets opened the Spring Football Season with a convincing – yet sloppy – win over perennial 2A playoff team South Granville in Creedmore by a 27-6 score. The game was played in a steady rain that turned the Viking field into mud early on and made playing conditions difficult at best. Lee County got the first score only 3 minutes and 5 seconds in when Rodney Ingram scooped up a Viking fumble and carried it 11 yards for the score. The Yellow Jackets never looked back and used 6 turnovers to keep field position the entire night and won their 35th consecutive regular season game. The tough conditions contributed to 9 fumbles by the Vikings – four of which were recovered by Lee County. Freshman running back Bradley Brown ran for 102 yards on 8 carries but it was the Yellow Jacket defense that handled last year’s 2000+ yard rusher Micah Wilkerson and kept the Vikings off the board in the final three quarters. Lee County will be on the road again next Friday in Anderson Creek against 4A Overhills (1-0).

Scoring Summary

Lee County 8 13 6 0 27

South Granville 6 0 0 0 6

Scoring

LC – Rodney Ingram 11-yard fumble return (2-pt conv good)

SG – Micah Wilkerson 7 run (conv failed)

LC – TJ Johnson 15 run (Ignacio Hernandez kick)

LC – Will Patterson 49 pass to Tyric McKendall (kick failed)

LC – Bradley Brown 25 run (conv failed)

Rushing

LC – Bradley Brown 8-102, TJ Johnson 15-41, Patterson 3-(-4), Total 26-139

SG – Wilkerson 27-138 Team total 40-181

Passing

LC – Patterson 6-10-113

SG – Wilkerson 2-5-17

Receiving

LC – Kenyon Palmer 3-23, McKendall 3-90 Total 6-113

SG – Total 2-17

*The Lee County defense started the season with a +5 margin on turnovers with 4 fumble recoveries and 2 interceptions. Jayden Marshall and Kenyon Palmer both had interceptions for the Yellow Jackets while Ingram, McKendall, Aaron Wallace, and Dayreon Jennings recovered fumbles.

*Bradley Brown was named the Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the Game and Delmaz Jennings was selected as the Defensive Player of the Game. The Wilkinson Coach’s Player of the Game Award will be announced on the Lee County Coach’s Show on Tuesday night.

*Don’t forget to check the WFJA website under “Sports” – then “HS Football” and enjoy all the stats, standings, schedules, articles, archives and more!