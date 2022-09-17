Yellow Jackets Run Past Vikings 59-0 To Start Sandhills 3A/4A Play
The Lee County Yellow Jackets dominated the Union Pines Vikings from start to finish and came away with a 59-0 win to open play in the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference. Tailback BJ Brown finished the night with 221 yards rushing and QB Mark Schlesinger was 11 of 16 for 194 yards as the Yellow Jackets rolled up 482 yards of total offense. Lee County improved to 5-0 on the season and starts 1-0 in league play. Union Pines fell to 2-3 and 0-1 in the league.
Lee County’s Kendall Morris intercepted a pass on the Vikings first possession and the Yellow Jackets marched to the UPines one-yard line before being stopped on 4th and short. It would be the only possession in the game that the Jackets would not score. Lee ended up forcing a safety on the Viking’s next possession after QB Ben Finklestein was tackled in the end zone to take a 2-0 lead and it was all Lee County from there. Brown would sprint for a 30-yard score on the next possession and Schlesinger would find Isaiah Peoples for a 42-yard strike a minute later. JoJo Jennings would score from a yard out and Brown would add two more TDs before the half and as Lee took a 34-0 lead at the break.
Jennings added his second TD early in the 3rd, Anthony Battle would get a Pick-6, and QBs Mark Schlesinger and Jack Martin would both add a pair of 5-yard runs for scores. Lee County finished with 21 first downs on the night, with 5 for Union Pines – only one coming in the 2nd half. The Lee defense held the Vikings 108 yards of total offense with only 8 yards coming after the half.
Scoring
Lee County 14 20 18 7 59
Union Pines 0 0 0 0 0
Scoring Summary
LC – Safety, UPines QB tackled in end zone
LC – BJ Brown 30 run (kick blocked)
LC – Isaiah Peoples 42 pass from Mark Schlesinger (kick blocked)
LC – JoJo Jennings 1 run (Alonzo Hernandez kick)
LC – Brown 38 run (kick blocked)
LC – Brown 3 run (Hernandez kick)
LC – Jennings 6 run (kick failed)
LC – Anthony Battle 29 Int Return (kick failed)
LC – Schlesinger 5 run (kick blocked)
LC – Jack Martin 5 run (Hernandez kick)
Rushing
LC – BJ Brown 21-221, Jermaine Banks 6-55, Jack Martin 2-3, Mark Schlesinger 3-2, Jennings 3-7 Totals 35-288
UP – Totals 26-49
Passing
LC – Schlesinger 11-16-194
UP – Finklestein 4-9-48, St. John 1-3-11 Totals 5-12-59
Receiving
LC – Kendall Morris 4-58, Isaiah Peoples 2-49, Jayden Hill 2-39, BJ Brown 1-20, Logan Walker 1-11, JoJo Jennings 1-17 Totals 11-194
- In one of the stranger things during the game, Lee County had four (4) PATs blocked by the Vikings during the game with another kick hitting the cross bar and coming up short.
- Only nine penalties were called during the game – 5 by the Yellow Jackets and 4 by Union Pines.
- BJ Brown raised his league leading rushing total to 1020 yards through the first 5 games and now is averaging 204.0 YPG on the ground.
- With five (5) Viking turnovers on the night, Lee County is now +11 in Turnover Margin thru 5 games.
- Lee County will take on Hoke County next Friday night in Raeford. Hoke County beat Scotland County 52-35 in their conference opener.
- BJ Brown was selected as the Normann Financial Group/Bubba’s Subs & Pizza Offensive Player of the Game for Lee County and Raleak Cotton was selected the Defensive Player of the Game.
- The Wilkinson Coach’s Player of the Game will be announced during the 7:00 Coach’s show on Tuesday night on WFJA Sports.