Yellow Jackets Sack Overhills to Get Road Win 21-14 – BJ Brown Over 200 for 2nd Straight Game

Lee County got another strong performance from the O-Line and BJ Brown and used a late sack by Prince Lamison to hold off Overhills 21-14 for a non-conference road win. The Yellow Jackets improve to 2-0 with a win that saw BJ Brown rush for 203 yards on 27 carries and two scores and a Lee defense that picked off two Overhills passes along with holding week one standout Kevin Lalin to 27 yards on 12 carries.

Both teams scored on their first possession of the game. Brown sprinted 56 yards to cap a 3-play drive that started at the Jacket 36 – and Overhills answered with a 5-play 62-yard drive, the final 32 on a pass from Bryant to Page. Defenses dominated the rest of the 1st half until Brown scored from 9 yards out with :36 seconds left in the half for a 14-7 lead.

The Yellow Jackets would take a two-score lead on a bullish run by JoJo Jennings from 43 yards away on their first possession of the 2nd half. Lee County would only get the ball twice more in the game – one that ended with a fumble at the Overhills 36-yard line and the other – a 12-play drive that took 5:30 off the clock late in the 4th. Overhills got it one final time, starting at their own 9-yard line and 12 plays later had it inside the Lee 20 and time for one final play. The late sack by Laminson at the Overhills 30 would end the game.

Scoring

Lee County 7 7 7 0 21

Overhills 7 0 0 7 14

Scoring Summary

LC – BJ Brown 56 run (Alonzo Hernandez kick)

OH – Bryant 32 pass to Page (Oates kick)

LC – Brown 9 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – JoJo Jennings 43 run (Hernandez kick)

OH – Bryant 23 pass to Page (Oates kick)

Rushing

LC – BJ Brown 27-203, JoJo Jennings 2-60, Kendall Morris 1-(-5), Mark Schlesinger 9-22 Totals 40-280

OH – Lalin 12-27, Daniels 5-52, Page 1-10, Oglesbee 2(-1), Evans 1-(-2), Bryant 6-(-4) Totals 27-82

Passing

LC – Mark Schlesinger 5-14-65

OH – Bryant 20-31-244

Receiving

LC – Jayden Hill 1-10, Isaiah Peoples 1-24, Kendall Morris 3-31 Totals 5-65

OH – Page 9-144, Lalin 8-46, Christian 1-28, Evans 2-26 Totals 20-244