Zach Lewis Wins Quail Ridge Classic

Zach Lewis fired an opening round 70 to lead the Quail Ridge Classic by two after the first day, and then held off Brick Capital Champion Jordan Pomeranz and 2-time Quail Ridge Classic winner Jonathan Hockaday to win by one stroke Sunday afternoon. Lewis finished the tournament at even par 144 after a 74 on Sunday as Hockaday finished a stroke back at 145 and Pomeranz at 148.

Lewis started the day two ahead of Hockaday and four ahead of Pomeranz, but the lead jumped to 4 strokes after Lewis birdied the 2nd and Hockaday made a bogey 5. Lewis stumbled with a bogey at 3 and followed it with a double bogey at 4 and lead stayed close the rest of the way.

Pomeranz shot one under par 35 on the front nine to pull within 2 at the turn and was still two behind on the 14th tee. Hockaday faltered early and fell to +4 for the tournament through 6 holes, but birdies at 8 & 9 got him within 3 after 9 holes. Hockaday was still within 3 headed to the 14th.

Hockaday eagled the 14th from 12 feet to get back to even par for the tournament and in 2nd place ahead of Pomeranz and two behind Lewis – who made birdie at 14. Pomeranz would make 3 bogeys in the final 5 holes and faded into 3rd place. But Hockaday got within one after a Lewis bogey at 15 – and a Lewis bogey at the 17th would send Lewis and Hockaday to the final hole tied for the lead.

Both drove in the fairway, and after Hockaday pulled his approach into the left bunker, Lewis laced his approach to within 12 feet for birdie. Hockaday would make bogey at the final hole and Lewis made a final 2-footer for par and the win.

Craig Sturdivant won the Senior Championship with 75-76-152.