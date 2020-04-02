Lee County Partnership for Children & Families Needs YOUR Help!!

April 2, 2020|

The Lee County Partnership for Children & Families has reached out to WFJA to help with procurement of supplies to get through this incredibly difficult time. Those of you that are able – please drop off any of the below in a bin located outside of “Books At a Steal” on 106 South Steele Street in Sanford on Wed-Fri from 2-5 pm and on Saturday from 1-4 pm. You can also call (919) 7770-6848 to arrange for pick up. The following supplies are needed:

Hand Sanitizer, Antibacterial hand soap, food service and/or latex gloves, cleaning supplies, diapers, wipes, toilet paper, and paper towels.

WFJA thanks any of you that can help with these supplies.

Share this Article

More News Posts

WFJA/WWGP’s Margaret Murchison Keeping Up With COVID-19 and The Effect On The Sandhills

Southern Lee Beats Triton 57-51, Goes 2-0 in Tri-County 3A

19 CCCC Athletes Nominated For All-Region Academic Award

Cavaliers Finish Long Road Trip Tonight at Wakefield

Six Yellow Jackets Named to 3AA All-State Team

News Archive
Sports Archive

Discover Other Content