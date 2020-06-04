44th Annual Brick Capital Golf Classic Scheduled for June 27-28

The 44th Annual Brick Capital Classic Golf Tournament will be played on June 27 & 28 at Sanford Golf Club. This will mark the 28th consecutive year that WFJA Sports will be on site to broadcast live on Saturday and Sunday afternoons to bring listeners updates of the leaderboard at the 2020 Brick Capital Classic.

A dozen or so former champions have signed up along with some of the best golfers in the Sandhills area for this year’s event. Recent winners have come from Coats, Laurinburg, Pinehurst, and Sanford and the best in the area will be looking to take home the 2020 title.

The event will take place at Sanford Golf Club. The course will play just over 6200 yards and at par 71 for the tournament. Sanford Golf Club was opened in 1934 with a complete course makeover coming in 2002. The tournament, for years the unofficial championship for the Sanford area, has expanded its reach with Brick Champions from Greensboro, Spain, Wilmington, and Pinehurst in recent years.

The reach of the tournament expanded to include more than just Sanford as players enjoy the competition of the Brick Capital Classic and the way the event is managed. The Brick Capital is one of the few events in the area that uses scorekeepers for the Championship groups as well as standard bearer signs (just like the PGA Tour) and an up-to-date leaderboard to keep track of the top players. The Brick Capital is also one of the few golf events in North Carolina with its own radio broadcast and updates – another unique feature that sets the Brick Capital apart.

So, when the competitors take over the course on the weekend of June 27 & 28, WFJA Sports will be there to bring you all the action. The 44th Annual Brick Capital Classic Golf Tournament – coming to you on WFJA Sports!