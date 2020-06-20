Craig Sturdivant Won The Brick Capital His Way – Three Times

By Jon Hockaday

Craig Sturdivant is a 3-Time Brick Capital Champion. He is one of two players to win a Brick Capital Classic title in 3 different decades. The unorthodox Sturdivant, with a “different” swing and many different putting stances, took advantage of his length off the tee and a streaky putter to post one of the best rounds in the history of the Brick Capital Classic in 1995. That year he would go on to win by 4 shots with a 132 total – the 2nd best 36-hole total in the history of the event.

Sturdivant’s opening round 63 on Saturday in 1995 would replace Gerald Harrington’s 64 in 1990 as low round in Brick Capital history and ended up giving Sturdivant a 5-shot overnight lead. He would shoot a Brick Capital record 29 that included 6 birdies on the front nine. His back nine 34 would include 4 more birdies and one double-bogey. But it was a record front nine and record round that almost did not happen.

Sturdivant stood on the 9th tee Saturday morning 5-under par thru 8 holes. His drive on the 9th headed straight right and into the trees – most likely out of bounds. Sturdivant would reload 5 more times trying to hit the 9th fairway with a provisional – with all 6 balls ending up in the woods to the right. Or so they thought. Sturdivant left the 9th tee thinking he had just ruined one of the best starts to a round he had ever had, and thoughts of “Tin Cup” went through his head. But that changed quickly when they topped the first hill on the 9th and saw Sturdivant’s 1st drive had hit a tree and stayed in bounds. He would punch his 2nd shot down to the bottom of the 9th fairway, wedge to within a foot and make birdie to shoot 29.

Sturdivant would birdie #10 to go 7-under, and a double bogey at the 13th was only a temporary derailment. Sturdivant would recover with birdies at 15, 16, and 18 to shoot 63. It was a record round, but it was also classic Sturdivant – with a 29, 6 provisionals, a double bogey, and 10 birdies.

Sturdivant would cruise to an easy 4-shot win over runner-up Gerald Harrington the following day with a 2nd round 69. His (-10) 132 total was the lowest in tournament history for 22 years until Will Morgan shot 131 in 2017. 1995 would be Sturdivant’s 2nd title and he would go on to win his 3rd nine years later in 2004. Sturdivant can look back on his opening round record 63 in 1995 as one of his best ever – and he should give some credit to the tree on the right of #9 that helped saved his round.

About the Writer – Jon Hockaday is a PGA Life Member (Retired) that worked at several area courses over a 32-year career, including early in his career at Sanford Golf Club. Hockaday played in 5 Brick Capitals before helping manage the tournament from 1987-1993. Since 1993, Hockaday has been the voice on WFJA for Brick Capital updates and has seen all but two of the forty-three Brick Capital Classic Golf Tournaments – interviewing the last 27 winners on WFJA Sports. He has also reported live updates from seven US Open Championships and is a Co-Host of “Golf Talk of the Carolinas” that airs on WFJA.

