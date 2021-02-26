Franklinton Beats Southern Lee 61-14 in Season Opener

The Southern Lee Cavaliers opened the 2021 spring football season with a tough 61-14 loss on the road to Franklinton. Franklinton jumped out to a 13-0 lead before a Cavalier score on a Blake Harrington pass to Kendall Morris pulled Southern Lee within 13-7. Franklinton then reeled off 22 unanswered points to take a 35-7 lead at the break.

Franklinton held the Cavaliers to 12 yards rushing on 21 carries and outgained the young Cavaliers by 480-183 in total yards. Franklinton scored their first touchdown on a 30-yard pass play and led throughout in Head Coach Mike McClure’s Southern Lee Cavalier debut. Blake Harrington completed 10 of 17 passes for 171 yards for the Cavaliers. Southern Lee will return home to play Carrboro next Friday night.

Southern Lee 7 0 7 0 14

Franklinton 21 14 14 13 61

Scoring Summary

FR – Cornell 30 pass to Williams (kick good)

FR – Cornell 42 run (PAT blocked)

SL – Blake Harrington 14 pass to Kendall Morris (Pisano kick)

FR – Butts 3 run (2-pt conversion good)

FR – Butts 1 run (kick good)

FR – Cornell 13 run (kick good)

SL – Blake Harrington 64 pass to Josh Stone (Pisano kick)

FR – Cornell 10 run (kick good)

FR – Cornell 5 run (kick failed)

FR – Cornell 35 pass to Germann (kick good)

FR – White 9 run (PAT blocked)

Rushing

SL – Morris 9-34, Hamilton 5-2, Harrington 4-(-21), Robinson 2-(-6), Pisano 1-3 Totals 21-12

FR – 34-258

Passing

SL – Harrington 10-17-171, Pisano 1-1-0

FR – Cornell 14-20-222

Receiving

SL – Freeman 2-54, Robinson 3-26, Morris 4-20, Stone 2-71 Totals

FR – 14-216