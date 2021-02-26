Franklinton Beats Southern Lee 61-14 in Season Opener
The Southern Lee Cavaliers opened the 2021 spring football season with a tough 61-14 loss on the road to Franklinton. Franklinton jumped out to a 13-0 lead before a Cavalier score on a Blake Harrington pass to Kendall Morris pulled Southern Lee within 13-7. Franklinton then reeled off 22 unanswered points to take a 35-7 lead at the break.
Franklinton held the Cavaliers to 12 yards rushing on 21 carries and outgained the young Cavaliers by 480-183 in total yards. Franklinton scored their first touchdown on a 30-yard pass play and led throughout in Head Coach Mike McClure’s Southern Lee Cavalier debut. Blake Harrington completed 10 of 17 passes for 171 yards for the Cavaliers. Southern Lee will return home to play Carrboro next Friday night.
Southern Lee 7 0 7 0 14
Franklinton 21 14 14 13 61
Scoring Summary
FR – Cornell 30 pass to Williams (kick good)
FR – Cornell 42 run (PAT blocked)
SL – Blake Harrington 14 pass to Kendall Morris (Pisano kick)
FR – Butts 3 run (2-pt conversion good)
FR – Butts 1 run (kick good)
FR – Cornell 13 run (kick good)
SL – Blake Harrington 64 pass to Josh Stone (Pisano kick)
FR – Cornell 10 run (kick good)
FR – Cornell 5 run (kick failed)
FR – Cornell 35 pass to Germann (kick good)
FR – White 9 run (PAT blocked)
Rushing
SL – Morris 9-34, Hamilton 5-2, Harrington 4-(-21), Robinson 2-(-6), Pisano 1-3 Totals 21-12
FR – 34-258
Passing
SL – Harrington 10-17-171, Pisano 1-1-0
FR – Cornell 14-20-222
Receiving
SL – Freeman 2-54, Robinson 3-26, Morris 4-20, Stone 2-71 Totals
FR – 14-216
- Junior Josh Stone was named the Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the Game for Southern Lee. Senior Joseph Graham was named the Normann Financial Group Defensive Player of the Game. The Wilkinson Coach’s Player of the Game will be announced on the Coach’s Show at 7:30 on Tuesday night on WFJA Sports 105.5 FM.
