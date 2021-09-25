Lee County Stops Bucks 34-6 To Stay Unbeaten in Sandhills 3A/4A Conference

The Lee County Yellow Jackets used 3 defensive scores and a stout defense to stop Hoke County and move to 2-0 in conference play and 5-1 overall. Lee County came into the game giving up only 6 points in their last 3 games and kept Hoke off the board, except for a 1-yard score just before the half. Lee County forced 4 turnovers and turned 3 into touchdowns – one on a 91-yard fumble return by TJ Johnson, and two pick 6’s by Mark Schlesinger – one from 9 yards and the other from 59 yards out.

BJ Brown led the Jackets on the ground with 57 yards on 8 carries and 43 more yards on 5 catches. Tyric McKendall had 6 catches for 56 yards and QB Will Patterson was an efficient 12 of 16 for 109 yards. The Lee County defense held the Bucks to 101 yards passing and 95 rushing for the game.

Lee County will have a Bye week coming up and will be back in action on Friday, October 8th at Pinecrest.

Scoring

Hoke County 0 6 0 0 6

Lee County 7 14 7 6 34

Scoring Summary

LC – Will Patterson 19 pass to Kenyon Palmer (Kennedy Hernandez kick)

LC – TJ Johnson 91-yard fumble recovery return (Hernandez kick)

LC – Mark Schlesinger 9-yard interception return (Hernandez kick)

HC – Warren Avery 1 run (kick blocked)

LC – Schlesinger 59-yard interception return (Hernandez kick)

LC – Schlesinger 6 pass to Tyric McKendall (kick blocked)

Rushing

HC – Totals 42-95

LC – BJ Brown 8-57, TJ Johnson 3-30, Kendall Morris 3-53, Mark Schlesinger 4-21, JoJo Jennings 4-8, Patterson 2-(-1), Justin Thompson 1-0, Ayomide Adesanya 1-0 Totals 26-168

Passing

HC – Totals 8-12-101

LC – Will Patterson 12-16-109, Garrison 1-1-2, Schlesinger 2-2-13 Totals 15-19-124

Receiving

HC – 8-101

LC – Tyric McKendall 6-56, BJ Brown 5-43, Kenyon Palmer 1-19, Eli Garrison 2-4, Jennings 1-2 Totals 15-124