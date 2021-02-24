Local Football Coaches and Broadcasters Are Ready To Begin Spring Football Season

Tuesday night started the local football season for WFJA & WWGP Sports. The two stations hosted the Preseason Kickoff with Lee County Coach Steve Burdeau and Southern Lee Coach Mike McClure in our WFJA studio for the first time ever and both coaches seemed eager to get back on the field. Our preseason shows from previous years have been in restaurants with Coaches, Assistant Coaches, fans and more in attendance and always with plenty of food. COVID required that to change – at least for now – from the restaurant to the studio, as we put plexiglass dividers in place, installed air purifiers, and readied for a new experience.

Both coaches discussed the wild last 12 months since COVID disrupted everything and the “virtual” coaching that had to be implemented. Both talked of the good & bad that comes when coaching from afar and how players have responded to workouts and meetings as they prepare to play game #1 of the Spring Football Schedule this week.

The WFJA Coach’s Shows will air live every Tuesday night (7:00 – Lee County, 7:30 – Southern Lee) and again one hour before game time. Video of the Coach’s Shows will post every Wednesday by noon on the WFJA Facebook page – just tune in and enjoy. All Southern Lee games will air on WWGP – 95.1 FM & 1050 AM. Lee County games will air on 105.5 FM WFJA. BOTH GAMES will stream online on your computer, phone, or iPad by going to www.wfjawwgpradio.com and go to listen live and pick your game!

Southern Lee’s game with Franklinton has been moved to Thursday night and will start at 6:30. Airtime is 5:30 with the Mike McClure Coach’s Show, live pregame at 6:00, and kickoff at 6:30.

Southern Lee finished 3rd in the Tri-County 3A in 2019 and lost a 1st Round playoff game to Rocky Mount.

Lee County will play Friday night with a 7:00 kickoff and a 6:00 start to the Steve Burdeau Coach’s Show.

Lee County went unbeaten in the 2019 regular season to win the Tri-County 3A and went on to finish 15-1 – losing to Weddington (Charlotte) in the 3A State Championship game. The 15 wins in a season were the most ever by a Yellow Jacket team.

All football game articles, stats, schedules, standings, rankings, archives and previews can be found on the WFJA Website at: www.wfjawwgpradio.com. Visit our site and see why in 2019 over 10,000 per month visited the WFJA Football pages!!!!!!!