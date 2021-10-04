Pinecrest Topples Cavs 47-3 In Sandhills 3A/4A Matchup

Facing a determined Pinecrest Patriot team coming off two straight losses and hosting their Homecoming game, proved too much for the Southern Lee Cavaliers, as they fall to Pinecrest 47-3 in Southern Pines. After Pinecrest Senior Jaquan Goins took the opening kickoff back 80 yards untouched to put the Patriots up 7-0, the Cavaliers first possession resulted in a 3-play -19 yard drive. On 4th down from their own one yard line, Southern Lee’s punt team problems of the week before continued as the snap sailed over punter Joseph Cooner’s head and through the end zone for a safety and a very fast 9-0 deficit.

Just as a power issue took some of the stadium lights out as well as the electronic digital scoreboard out until early in the third quarter, the Cavs offense battled to get things moving in a positive direction for most of the night, managing only a 40 yard 3rd quarter field goal by Freshman Bryan McCollum. Despite having to play in their own end of the field for most of the night, the Southern Lee defense had some strong moments holding Pinecrest on downs a couple times, and getting two sacks from Caleb Waters and a fumble recovery from Jorderion Hamilton.

The Cavs were held to -3 yards rushing and 49 yards in total offense by a very physical and tenacious Patriot defense that knocked Southern Lee quarterback Josh Stone out of the game in the 2nd quarter. Southern Lee (0-2, 0-5) returns home next Friday for Homecoming against Hoke County (0-3, 2-5). Pinecrest (1-1, 4-2) will host Lee County (2-0, 5-1)

Southern Lee 0 0 3 0 3

Pinecrest 9 21 10 7 47

Scoring Summary

P – Jaquan Goins 80yd kickoff return (Cole Kick)

P – Safety punt snap through end zone

P – Mason Konen 14yd pass to Cullen Martin (Cole Kick)

P – Xavier Dowd 4yd run (Cole Kick)

P – Nahjiir Seagraves 12yd run (Cole Kick)

P – Cole 28yd FG

P – Konen 35yd pass to Hunter Neifert (Cole Kick)

SL – McCollum 40yd FG

P – Dowd 22yd run (Cole Kick)

Rushing

SL – Anthony Robinson 7-27; Josh Stone 7-4; Trenton Johnson 1-0; Christian Matthews 12- (-6); Brett Tate-Blanks 9- (-28); Totals 36-(-3).

P – 29-182, 3 TD’s

Passing

SL – Stone 2-4, 18 yds; B. Tate-Blanks 2-5, 34 yds; Totals 4-9, 52 yds.

P – 3-11, 56 yds, 2TD’s

Receiving

SL – Jeremiah Freeman 2-35; Mike Tate-Blanks 1-12; Anthony Robinson 1-5; Totals 4-52.

P – 3-56, 2 TD’s

Southern Lee had 2 turnovers to 1 for Pinecrest.