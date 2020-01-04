Six Yellow Jackets Named to 3AA All-State Team

The Lee County Yellow Jackets placed six players on the 3AA All-State Football team as announced by Friday Nights in Carolina. QB Colin Johnson, RB AJ Boulware, and defensive linemen Dez Evans and Deandre Dingle-Prince were all named to the 1st team with DB Jayden Chalmers and Kicker Trey Underwood named to the 2nd team.

Colin Johnson passed for over 2400 yards, 30 TDs and only 4 interceptions on the season and led the Yellow Jackets to a 38-3 record in three years as a starter. Johnson, also was a force on the ground, running for over 400 yards and many key 1st downs in the playoffs running the ball for Lee County.

AJ Boulware returned for his senior year as one of the leading returning rushers in the state and finished with over 2100 yards and 31 TDs for the Yellow Jackets. Boulware had one of his best games in the playoffs, rushing for 247 yards against New Hanover in the Eastern Finals.

Dez Evans and Deandre Dingle-Prince led one of the best defensive lines in the state that continually held opposing offenses below their normal production and helped Lee County to a 15-1 record. The pair had 76 tackles for loss and 24 sacks during the season.

Chalmers led the Yellow Jacket secondary and was named to the 2nd team along with Underwood, who finished his career as the #4 kick scorer in the history of North Carolina high school football.

Union Pines defensive back/kick returner Archie Chandler was named 2nd team along with wide receiver Jacob Bowbliss.