Southern Lee, Triton Pick Up Wins in Conference Openers

January 20, 2021|,

The Southern Lee Cavaliers and the Triton Hawks both picked up road wins in the Tri-County 3A Conference openers.   Triton won at Lee County 64-54 and Southern Lee picked up a 56-41 win at Western Harnett.   The conference opener for Harnett Central and Union Pines was postponed for quarantine issues at Harnett Central.   This game has been rescheduled for Monday, February 15.

2020-2021 Tri-County 3A Conference Standings

Southern Lee                                     1-0

Triton                                                     1-0

Union Pines                                        0-0

Harnett Central                               0-0

Lee County                                          0-1

Western Harnett                             0-1

